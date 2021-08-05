OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Over the past year, COVID-19 has created unique challenges for Canadian fish harvesters who are the economic backbone of many Canadian coastal and rural communities. The Government of Canada recognizes these challenges and the importance of a strong fish and seafood sector, so that harvesters can continue to provide food for Canadians and support their families and communities.

Today, the Government of Canada announced the opening of the application process for the second phase of benefit payments under the Fish Harvester Benefit and Grant Program. This Program helps eligible self-employed fish harvesters — who were not eligible for other financial relief programs — access critical support in dealing with the financial burdens of COVID-19.

Since May 2020, more than 18,000 fish harvesters and their families — across every Canadian province and territory — have benefitted from the Fish Harvester Benefit and Grant Program.

The application process for the second phase of benefits is for all those who qualified for an initial Fish Harvester Benefit payment. This application process closes on October 1st, 2021. Indigenous and non-Indigenous applicants can visit the Fisheries and Oceans Canada website for more information about the Program, to see what they need to provide to confirm their eligibility and to apply for their second round of payments.

This second payment will help to ensure that Canada's fish harvesters continue to receive the financial support they need for a strong economic recovery in the fishing sector.

Quotes

"Last year, the Government of Canada took immediate action to ensure Canada's hard-working fish harvesters had access to financial support to keep their employees on payroll and their business operations going. The Fish Harvester Benefit and Grant Program saw great success, helping more than 18,000 fish harvesters from every province and territory. By investing in our fisheries, we're investing in the families and coastal communities that rely on them, and helping push Canada toward a strong, economic recovery."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"A strong economic recovery in the fishing sector depends on the hard work of our fish harvesters. With the opening of the second phase of benefits under the Fish Harvester Benefit and Grant Program delivered through Service Canada, we are reaffirming our commitment to Canada's fish harvesters and are ensuring that they can continue to receive critical support in an expedient manner to provide support in the face of the unique challenges they continue to face as a result of COVID-19."

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Quick Facts

The Fish Harvester Benefit and Grant Program marks the single largest investment in Canada's fisheries in more than two decades.





fisheries in more than two decades. Over the past year, $130 million has been allocated to 18,000 Canadians through the Fish Harvester Benefit and Grant Program, including self-employed commercial and freshwater fish harvesters, Indigenous harvesters with communal commercial fishing licences designated by their communities, and sharepersons crew who had less than their usual income in 2020.





has been allocated to 18,000 Canadians through the Fish Harvester Benefit and Grant Program, including self-employed commercial and freshwater fish harvesters, Indigenous harvesters with communal commercial fishing licences designated by their communities, and sharepersons crew who had less than their usual income in 2020. The Fish Harvester Benefit and Grant Program is part of a series of targeted initiatives to support Canada's fishing, aquaculture and processing sectors, through the COVID-19 pandemic, including: the Canadian Seafood Stabilization Fund , Canadian Fish and Seafood Opportunities Fund , and the Surplus Food Rescue Program .





fishing, aquaculture and processing sectors, through the COVID-19 pandemic, including: the , , and the . To complete a second benefit application, applicants who received funding during Phase 1 will need to have information on hand from their 2020 Notice of Assessment (tax assessment) from the Canada Revenue Agency, or other supporting documents such as employment or catch records if they are exempt from taxes under the Indian Act .





. Fish harvesters who only received the grant in 2020 don't need to submit a second application as they have already received the full amount and there is no second grant payment. Fish harvesters who did not apply initially in 2020 are also no longer eligible to apply.





The blue economy is an economy driven by sustainable, ocean resources and accounts for about $31.7 billion annually in Canada's national Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It also represents nearly 300,000 Canadian jobs with direct, indirect and induced benefits in sectors as diverse as fisheries and aquaculture, marine transportation, ocean energy and technology, recreation and tourism.

Fish Harvester Benefit and Grant Program

