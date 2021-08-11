The Government of Canada released the first State of Youth Report today, a report written for youth, with youth, and by youth.

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that youth voices and opinions are not only heard but truly listened to, because we know that youth are actively working to shape a better future for our country. Engaging, encouraging, and empowering the voices of young people is crucial to Canada's continued success today and for future generations.

Today, the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, and Adam van Koeverden Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth and to the Minister of Canadian Heritage (Sport), released Canada's first State of Youth Report. This report gives valuable insight on the wellbeing of youth in Canada and their thoughts about issues that matter most to them.

The report was drafted, in most part, by 13 young people and the report was informed by consultations with almost 1,000 young people from coast to coast to coast. Youth shared their views based on the six priority areas identified in Canada's youth policy: Truth and Reconciliation; Environment and Climate Action; Health and Wellness; Leadership and Impact; Employment; and Innovation, Skills and Learning.

The Government of Canada will respond to the report through a whole-of-government approach based on the issues and recommendations raised by youth. The government remains committed to engaging with young Canadians to identify priorities and challenges, and propose policies to improve outcomes for young people in Canada.

Quotes

"Since 2015, our government has been committed to amplifying youth voices to inform and shape our actions and policies. Through the first-ever State of Youth Report, young Canadians have highlighted the opportunities and challenges they face every day. I remain committed to ensuring all youth voices continue to be heard by the federal government, and to provide young people with opportunities that will empower them to achieve their full potential. I would like to thank the youth participants from coast to coast to coast who took part of the first ever State of Youth Report and I look forward to building a consciously more inclusive Canada."

—The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth and Member of Parliament for Waterloo

"Young Canadians have faced many challenges during this pandemic, including job losses and fewer training opportunities. Today we are proud to release the first-ever State of Youth Report. This report will help guide our government's recovery efforts for youth — not only to support them today, but also to support their future. I'd like to thank all those who participated in the creation of this report. Young Canadians are at the centre of our government's recovery plan as we build back even better."

—Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth and to the Minister of Canadian Heritage (Sport) and Member of Parliament for Milton

Quick Facts

The development of a State of Youth Report was a commitment made in the Youth Policy in 2019. A State of the Youth Report will be developed and released every four years in close collaboration with youth from coast to coast to coast.

To inform this report, engagement sessions were held with young people from coast to coast to coast, including First Nations, Inuit and Métis youth; Black and other racialized youth; LGBTQ2 youth; and young people with a variety of intersecting identities, many of whom are facing barriers. In all, almost 1,000 youth contributed to the development of the report.

Where possible, the report includes specific data on Indigenous youth in recognition of the distinct challenges they face and the need to address the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous youth outcomes.

To honour the principle of "for youth, with youth, by youth", a Youth Advisory Group composed of 13 young people from different backgrounds, gender identities, racial communities, ages, and stages in life was convened to analyze and validate data gathered during the engagement sessions and write a portion of the State of Youth Report.

Six young artists created visual interpretations of the youth-identified priority areas and the impacts of COVID-19 in the State of Youth Report. The visuals are displayed throughout the report and reflect the priority areas that were provided by youth.

