Canada's first one-stop 'shop and ship' kiosk introduced at CF Toronto Eaton Centre - just in time for the holidays

"We're excited to be the first company in Canada to bring this revolutionary level of consumer experience to shoppers through Purolator's Quick Stop Kiosk," said John Ferguson, President and CEO, Purolator. "We're thrilled to partner with Cadillac Fairview and Ravel by CF to provide consumers a convenient and seamless experience that makes their busy lives easier."

"We're thrilled to partner with Purolator to bring this innovative and first-to-market Quick Stop Kiosk to CF Toronto Eaton Centre, just in time for the busy holiday shopping season," said Jose Ribau, Executive Vice President, Digital and Innovation, Cadillac Fairview. "Our holiday programming is focused on providing shoppers with inspiration and efficiency and this unique concept helps us support guests throughout their shopping journey—from discovery right to delivery."

One of the many benefits of Purolator's Quick Stop Kiosk is its convenience. Within minutes, consumers can prepare and ship their packages directly from the CF Toronto Eaton Centre. Shoppers simply create their shipping label; pay with debit, credit, Apple or Google Pay; place their package into the unit; and print a receipt for tracking. Purolator account customers can also drop off their prepaid Purolator shipments to save time.

Special Canadian-themed boxes available for customers

As part of the pilot, Purolator is hosting a holiday pop-up event at the Quick Stop Kiosk in CF Toronto Eaton Centre on Dec. 10, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Limited-edition collector holiday shipping boxes, designed by Canadian artist Sarah Skrlj, will be available for customizing. Shoppers can choose from one of four designs, each representing a different iconic Canadian landscape, and personalize them with their own unique touches. The beautifully designed boxes allow customers to skip gift wrapping altogether and deliver their gifts directly from store to tree.

The self-serve kiosk will be piloted at CF Toronto Eaton Centre until Dec. 29 as one of a number of ways Purolator is expanding its peak-time service this holiday season.

More ways Purolator is making the holidays easier

largest shipping container market located at 28 Bathurst Street in downtown , will act as a fully functioning retail centre for customers to pick up and drop off their packages. The company will also offer complimentary gift-wrapping and holiday-themed photo opportunities. Purolator is partnering with Canadian Tire to bring Purolator Mobile Quick Stop trucks to 18 Canadian Tire locations across Canada . The Mobile Quick Stops act like retail outlets on wheels, allowing customers to pick up packages right in their own neighbourhoods.

For more information on how Purolator is delivering the holidays, visit purolator.com.

About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is Canada's leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Celebrating over 60 years of delivering its customers' promises, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across the country and around the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 13,000 of its employees live, work and play.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview is one of the largest owners, operators and developers of best-in-class office, retail and mixed-use properties in North America. The Cadillac Fairview portfolio is owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, a diversified global investor which administers the pensions of more than 327,000 active and retired school teachers. The real estate portfolio also includes investments in retail, mixed-use and industrial real estate in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

Valued at around $32 billion, the Canadian portfolio includes over 37 million square feet of leasable space at 70 properties in Canada, including landmark developments, such as Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Pacific Centre, CF Chinook Centre, Tour Deloitte and CF Carrefour Laval.

About Ravel by CF

Ravel by CF is an organization focused on removing the friction from today's retail shopping experience, unleashing the untapped potential of physical space and customer experience within some of the world's best commercial real estate. Ravel works with established leaders and new entrants in the ecosystems of retail, marketing, and technology to build a digitally driven innovation platform that connects people, spaces and data.

SOURCE Purolator Inc.

For further information: Media contacts: Nikkol Zezza, Public Affairs and Media Relations Strategist, Purolator, 416 809-9873, nikkol.zezza@purolator.com; Courtney Reistetter, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Purolator, 905 712-1084 ext. 23851, courtney.reistetter@purolator.com

