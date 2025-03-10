Canada's first federal Indigenous Justice Strategy to address systemic discrimination and overrepresentation in the Canadian justice system

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The overrepresentation of Indigenous peoples in the criminal justice system, as both victims and offenders, is a serious and complex issue rooted in systemic racism and the legacy of colonialism.

Today, as part of our commitment to advance reconciliation through meaningful action, the Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, released Canada's first-ever federal Indigenous Justice Strategy. The Strategy sets out a vision and priority areas to guide collaborative work going forward by Indigenous peoples, Canada, and provinces and territories, to advance transformative reforms throughout the criminal justice system and to support the revitalization of Indigenous laws and legal orders.

The Strategy is guided by Indigenous ways of knowing on justice and healing. It aims to consider the whole person, recognize the impact of trauma, and respect the diversity amongst Indigenous peoples. It is organized into seven themes and includes chapters co-developed with First Nations, Inuit and Métis partners that specify unique, distinctions-based principles and priorities to further advance self-determination, community safety and the revitalization of Indigenous laws and legal orders.

The Strategy was developed in consultation and cooperation with First Nations, Inuit and Métis, including Modern Treaty and Self-Government Partners, and was also shaped by feedback from engagement with Indigenous women, youth, Elders, persons with disabilities, and 2SLGBTQI+ persons, as well as urban and other Indigenous organizations and groups and justice system practitioners. Work was also advanced in collaboration with the provinces and territories, whose continued engagement will be critical given their key role and jurisdiction in relation to the administration of justice.

Initial work to advance the Strategy will be carried out using funding invested through Budget 2024 and other existing resources. We will leverage existing justice-focused collaborative tables and processes with Indigenous partners, provinces and territories to help advance regional priority-setting and cost-shared implementation plans for the Strategy.

Together, the Strategy and the collaborative tables will help foster a more systemic, coordinated and whole-of-government approach to address the urgent crisis of Indigenous overrepresentation in the criminal justice system.

Quote

"Canada's first-ever Indigenous Justice Strategy is a crucial step forward to address longstanding and systemic discrimination and racism in Canada's justice system. The intensive distinctions-based engagement process undertaken over the past two years was critical to ensure the Strategy reflects the specific realities and barriers faced by First Nations, Inuit and Métis, while also respecting their distinct laws, cultures and traditions. Experience has taught us that we will only make real progress in addressing overrepresentation of Indigenous peoples in the criminal justice system if we work holistically, across the entire justice system. And we must do this in partnership with Indigenous peoples, as well as with provinces and territories. The Strategy will guide us in this important collaborative work going forward."

The Honourable Arif Virani P.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"For generations, First Nations, Inuit, and Métis have faced systemic and institutional discrimination. Tackling inequities of this scale will take time and requires bold, fundamental change. Guided by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, the Indigenous Justice Strategy is an important step as we move forward to dismantle these barriers and build a future where Indigenous Peoples can thrive with the dignity, opportunity, and justice that they deserve."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"The Indigenous Justice Strategy is the product of years of collaborative work with First Nations, Métis and Inuit partners. I extend my thanks to everyone for their tireless work. The release of the Indigenous Justice Strategy is an important step forward in the fight against systemic discrimination against Indigenous peoples in the criminal justice systems."

The Honorable David McGuinty

Minister of Public Safety Canada

"First Nations have long called for action to address the deep injustices within Canada's legal system, including the overrepresentation of our people and the systemic discrimination that continues to harm our Nations. The Indigenous Justice Strategy reflects years of advocacy and the direction set by First Nations-in-Assembly to push for that meaningful change. This work has been shaped by the leadership of First Nations, and we acknowledge the efforts of the B.C. First Nations Justice Council and others who have contributed to advancing First Nations-led justice solutions. The Strategy must be implemented in a way that respects First Nations laws, legal traditions, and self-determination. First Nations are already exercising their inherent rights to revitalize their legal systems and lead community-based justice initiatives. We will continue to hold governments accountable to ensure the Strategy leads to concrete and sustained change, with long-term funding and full implementation."

Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak

National Chief, Assembly of First Nations

"Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami is pleased with the release of the Indigenous Justice Strategy, whose Inuit chapter was co-developed with ITK and Inuit Treaty Organizations and provides solutions for improving access to justice for our people through Inuit-led interventions. The chapter includes priorities such as developing infrastructure critical to the safety of our communities, supporting community wellness and wrap-around supports to help prevent crime, and ensuring police and corrections services are culturally relevant and responsive to our needs. We look forward to working with partners on the implementation of this important strategy in the coming months."

Natan Obed

President, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

"Canada's Indigenous Justice Strategy is a vital step toward meaningful change. This strategy reflects our shared commitment to addressing the unique needs of Métis citizens and seeks to ensure our rights, cultures, and communities are respected within the justice system. By working together, we move closer to a future where justice is truly equitable, and the voices of the Métis Nation are heard and upheld. Implementation must be swift to immediately address the over-representation of Métis at all levels of Canada's justice system and uphold self-determined Métis justice systems."

Victoria Pruden

President, Métis National Council

"We are honoured to have been able to co-develop – consistent with the principles of Nation-to-Nation and Government-to-Government – an independent section of the Indigenous Justice Strategy that emphasizes the unique priorities of the Red River Métis as well as how the MMF – National Government of the Red River Métis – and Canada intend to implement these priorities with provincial partners across our Homeland."

David Chartrand

President, Manitoba Métis Federation

Quick Facts

Indigenous overrepresentation in the criminal justice system has a negative impact on Indigenous peoples cultures and communities and has a high economic cost. Overrepresentation has been steadily characterized as a crisis since the Supreme Court of Canada's decision in R. v. Gladue in 1999 and is one of Canada's most pressing human rights challenges (Office of the Correctional Investigator's 50th Annual Report, 2022-23).

decision in in 1999 and is one of most pressing human rights challenges (Office of the Correctional Investigator's 50th Annual Report, 2022-23). In January 2021 , the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada was mandated with developing, in consultation and cooperation with Indigenous partners, provinces and territories, an Indigenous Justice Strategy to address systemic discrimination and the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in the justice system.

, the Minister of and Attorney General of was mandated with developing, in consultation and cooperation with Indigenous partners, provinces and territories, an Indigenous Justice Strategy to address systemic discrimination and the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in the justice system. Extensive engagement with Indigenous partners over two years, from Fall 2022 to Fall 2024, led to the development of a Key Elements Consultation Draft document, which was released in June for public comment and validation.

Through Budget 2021 and a call for proposals, Justice Canada provided $11 million in funding to 38 Indigenous communities, organizations and governments across the country, reflecting the diversity of perspectives from First Nations, Inuit and Métis, as well as Modern Treaty and Self-Government partners, to undertake their own engagement activities with members from 2022 to 2024.

provided in funding to 38 Indigenous communities, organizations and governments across the country, reflecting the diversity of perspectives from First Nations, Inuit and Métis, as well as Modern Treaty and Self-Government partners, to undertake their own engagement activities with members from 2022 to 2024. Budget 2024 provided $87 million over five years, starting in 2024-25, and $11.3 million per year ongoing, to renew important Indigenous justice programming at Justice Canada , including: $56.4 million over five years and $11.3 million per year ongoing for the Indigenous Justice Program and the Indigenous Courtwork Program $5.5 million over three years to continue work on TRC Call to Action 50 towards the revitalization of Indigenous laws and legal systems $25.1 million over three years to renew funding for capacity building and engagement throughout the finalization and initial implementation of the Indigenous Justice Strategy

over five years, starting in 2024-25, and per year ongoing, to renew important Indigenous justice programming at , including: Addressing the systemic factors that contribute to the overrepresentation of Indigenous Peoples in the criminal justice system, including systemic racism, is part of the Government of Canada's commitments outlined in the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. The development of the Strategy also supports the Government of Canada's efforts to advance reconciliation in Canada and responds to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action and to the Office of the Correctional Investigator's 10 Years Since Spirit Matters report. It also contributes to implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, specifically Action Plan Shared Priority Measure 28.

Related products

Associated links

Stay connected

