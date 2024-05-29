Canada's fastest 5G+ network is about to get even faster, Bell deploys 3800 MHz spectrum in select areas of Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo

Bell continues to spearhead the evolution of 5G technology in Canada by deploying 3800 MHz spectrum, delivering the nation's fastest mobile technology yet

TORONTO, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Bell today announced the deployment of 3800 MHz spectrum in select areas of Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo, which will offer customers the country's fastest mobile technology yet on what is already Canada's fastest 5G+ wireless network1.

With the acquisition of 3800 MHz in 2023, Bell secured the most 5G+ spectrum nationwide, adding high-capacity airwaves critical to the advancement of 5G. Bell 5G+ is expected to be even faster and more responsive, allowing for a superior mobile experience with peak theoretical download speeds of up to 4Gbps in select areas.

In addition to deploying 3800 MHz spectrum, Bell and Samsung are undergoing testing to demonstrate its optimal use. Right now, the two are utilizing 5 Component Carrier aggregation (5CCA) on a smartphone device (Samsung Galaxy S24 series) as a means to unlock the fastest mobile speeds available. The 5CCA technology allows the device to access 3800 MHz spectrum, together with Bell's other available 5G spectrum. Notably, Bell achieved a significant milestone today becoming the first carrier in North America to successfully conduct a 5CCA test on a smartphone over a live production network leveraging 3800 MHz spectrum. During the field test, download speeds of over 2Gbps were achieved, which Bell confirms are the fastest mobile speeds recorded to date in Canada in the field.

By operating Bell's 5G+ network on 3800 MHz spectrum, complemented with the existing 3500 MHz spectrum, Bell will deliver faster mobile speeds for things like downloading and streaming high-resolution videos, as well as uploading content to share on social media or for cloud photo backups. Bell's 5G+ spectrum will also allow for greater capacity to manage more devices that connect to Bell's wireless network and provide lower latency, which means real-time communication and immersive experiences can take place with lightning-fast response time.

For more details about Bell 5G+, including coverage, pricing, availability and compatible devices, please visit Bell.ca/network.

Quotes

"Our commitment to innovation reaches new heights today as we begin deploying 3800 MHz spectrum, which will offer customers access to the country's fastest mobile technology yet. It's a significant milestone in the evolution of next-generation communications in Canada, and we are extremely proud to lead the way, delivering the latest technology and best experience to our customers. Moreover, we're thrilled to be working with Samsung as we look to further accelerate 5G and unleash future advancements."

- Stephen Howe, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Bell

"Partnering with Bell for the launch of their new spectrum is an exciting step forward in our shared commitment to delivering innovative technology to Canadians. The Galaxy S24 Series devices are Samsung's newest and fastest phones. Together, we provide Canadians with a high performance experience and seamless connectivity, truly defining Samsung's next generation of mobile technology."



- Raj Doshi, Head of Mobile Business, Samsung Canada



Quick facts

Bell 5G+ already offers Canadians the fastest mobile speeds available, and it's about to get even faster

Bell has started deploying 3800 MHz spectrum in select areas of Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo

and As the first carrier in North America , Bell partnered with Samsung to successfully test 5CCA on a smartphone device leveraging 3800 MHz spectrum

, Bell partnered with Samsung to successfully test 5CCA on a smartphone device leveraging 3800 MHz spectrum Bell and Samsung's 5CCA testing resulted in achieving mobile download speeds of over 2Gbps, which Bell confirms are the fastest recorded to date in Canada in the field

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company,2 providing advanced broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communication services. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca .

Through Bell for Better , we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research, and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk .

____________________________ 1 Based on a third party score (Global Wireless Solutions OneScore™) calculated using Bell wireless 5G network testing in Canada against other national wireless networks from April 12, 2023 to October 27, 2023. 2 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

