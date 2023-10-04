Canada's Fashion Elite Celebrated the 20th Anniversary of Cashmere Collection: Lovestruck

This year, to celebrate 20 years of support for the breast cancer cause, a dedicated front-row section was reserved for those impacted by the disease – from survivors to healthcare workers – with legendary fashion icon, and breast cancer survivor, Jeanne Beker serving as an ambassador to the group. The VIP guests situated in the "Front Row for the Cause," discernable through their pink seats, were invited by the Canadian Cancer Society.

"Having admired the wonderful work that the Cashmere Collection has done to raise both funds and awareness over the past 20 years, it's an honour to have been invited to participate in such a milestone year," said Beker. "It was inspiring to sit Front Row for the Cause with some fellow survivors and those impacted by the disease and witness how these fantastic creations came to life on the runway, all in support of the CCS and QBCF."

Annual Kick-Off to October Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Over two decades, the Cashmere Collection has united Canada's fashion community in support of the breast cancer cause. Produced by Kruger Products, maker of Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, Canada's best-selling brand*, it serves as the highly anticipated annual kick-off to October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"The Cashmere Collection is a beloved mainstay that inspires Canadians through fashion while raising awareness and funds for the fight against breast cancer," says Susan Irving, CMO Kruger Products. "The 2023 Cashmere Collection: Lovestruck is focused around a celebration of love – love for Canadian designers, love for 20 years of support of the breast cancer cause, and most importantly, love for those impacted by cancer - survivors, families and those we've lost."

To date, Kruger Products has raised over $5 million dollars in support of breast cancer awareness, prevention, and treatment programs for its charitable partners, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF).

Dedicate Couture for the Cure®

The 20th annual Cashmere Collection is calling on all Canadians to join in and support the breast cancer cause by dedicating their favourite Cashmere Collection design to a loved one at Dedicate Couture for the Cure on cashmerecollection.ca. Throughout October, Cashmere will donate $1 for every dedication (to a maximum of $50,000), to the CCS and QBCF's breast cancer efforts in the winning designer's name. Consumers can vote once a day during the voting period.

In addition, $1 from the sale of every specially-marked pink package of Cashmere and Purex Bathroom Tissue (up to a maximum $100,000) goes directly to the cause, during October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

2023 Participating Designers

The award-winning Cashmere Collection, featured a diverse range of Canadian-based talent, showcasing inspirational, inclusive, and fashion-forward design aesthetics from across the country. This year's designers included:

Returning Designers: Christopher Paunil (Toronto); Jim Searle and Chris Tyrell, Hoax Couture (Toronto); Farley Chatto (Toronto); David Dixon (Toronto); Rodney Philpott, Rodney Philpott Designs, (St. John's); Lesley Hampton (Toronto); Nikki Wirthensohn Yassemi, NARCES (Toronto); Steven Lejambe (Toronto); Shelli Oh (Toronto); Zoba Martin, ZOBA MARTIN (Toronto)

New Designers: Aunalee Boyd-Good & Sophia Seward-Good,Ay Lelum (Nanaimo); Caffery Vanhorne, CAFFERY VANHORNE (Toronto); Christopher Bates (Toronto); Evan Ducharme (Winnipeg); Jessie Da Silva (Toronto) Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert, MRKNTN (Montreal) Rhowan James, RHOWAN JAMES (Markham); Ross Mayer, R. MAYER ATELIER (Toronto); Smail Akdim, SMAIL AKDIM (Montreal); Wiwa Blue, WIDI'Z (Montreal)

About the Cashmere Collection

Founded in 2004, the international award-winning Cashmere Collection is an ardent supporter of Canada's fashion design community and the breast cancer cause. Many of the greatest names in Canadian fashion have contributed to the collection including Marie Saint Pierre, Greta Constantine, Denis Gagnon, David Dixon, Rudsak, NARCES, Stephan Caras, Lucian Matis, Rodney Philpot and many more.

The highly anticipated kick-off to October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Cashmere Collection heralds the annual return of Cashmere's awareness and fundraising activities for the cause. Over the last 20 years, Kruger Products have raised over $5 million dollars in support of breast cancer awareness, prevention, and treatment programs for its charitable partners, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF).

About Cashmere and Kruger Products Inc.

Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, Canada's best-selling brand*, reflects Kruger Products' commitment to providing the finest quality, Canadian-made tissue products to consumers. Kruger Products is one of Canada's leading tissue manufacturers and serves the Canadian consumer market with well-known brands including Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties and Bonterra; White Cloud in the U.S., as well as away-from-home products for industrial and commercial use across Canada and the U.S.

A longstanding and committed contributor to the breast cancer cause, Kruger Products has supported the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation (CBCF), now part of the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) since 2005 and is currently one of the top five national partners supporting the breast cancer cause at CCS. Kruger Products is also among the leading contributors to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

Kruger Products, with more than 2,800 employees, operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C104904) production facilities in North America with headquarters in Toronto (Mississauga).

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is the only national charity that supports Canadians with all cancers in communities across the country. No other organization does what we do; we are the voice for Canadians who care about cancer. We fund ground-breaking research, provide a support system for all those affected by cancer and shape health policies to prevent cancer and support those living with the disease.

CCS is the largest national charitable funder of breast cancer research in Canada. Research investments combined with early detection, and better treatment therapies have resulted in a 44% decrease in the breast cancer death rate since the late 1980s. More work needs to be done as breast cancer is still the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in Canada. Funds raised through this partnership will be invested in CCS's leading breast cancer research and support programs.

For more information, please visit here.

About the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation

The Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation is the only philanthropic organization to ensure that the benefits of its investments in breast cancer research stay here in Quebec. In over 29 years, it has raised more than $65 million and invested it in cutting-edge research and in breast cancer patients and their loved ones with its free support programs. Through research and innovation, support and education, it ensures that people with the disease and their families remain the real focus of its mission. Families, researchers, volunteers and donors all share the same hope: to increase the survival rate of people affected by breast cancer and improve their quality of life. Follow the QBCF on social media via Facebook, LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

The 20th Anniversary of the Cashmere Collection production crew includes, Creative Director, Hans Koechling; Stylist, Lisa Williams; Illustrator, Lauren Pearson; Editorial Photographer, Matt Barnes and Event Photographer, George Pimentel.

High-res event images can be downloaded here. High-res illustrations by Lauren Pearson of the 2023 Cashmere Collection: Lovestruck can be downloaded here.

*Source: Nielsen, MarketTrack | National GDM+GMWC | L52wks Period Ending: June 17, 2023

SOURCE Kruger Products Inc.

For further information: or to schedule an interview, please contact: Stephanie Matthias, North Strategic on behalf of Kruger Products Inc., Mobile: 416-802-1612; Email: [email protected]