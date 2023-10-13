OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Today is World Egg Day and Egg Farmers of Canada is celebrating sustainable farming practices and the many ways egg farmers are caring for our planet. In fact, a recent survey by Egg Farmers of Canada revealed that the vast majority of Canadians (88%) feel it's important that the food they buy is produced sustainably. The survey also found that close to 70% of Canadians hope to increase their understanding of sustainable egg farming practices.

To mark World Egg Day, Egg Farmers of Canada has created Earthwise Egg Quest: Canadian Egg Farming Trivia Challenge to share the many ways egg farmers have been farming sustainability for generations. The trivia challenge shines a spotlight on the dedication of Canada's more than 1,200 egg farmers who work diligently to provide fresh, local, high-quality eggs, all while farming a more sustainable future and upholding rigorous standards in food safety and animal care.

"Sustainability starts with Canadian eggs and it's great to see that people across our country are genuinely interested in learning about the important practices farmers draw on to care for the environment," says Roger Pelissero, Chair of Egg Farmers of Canada and third generation egg farmer. "Canadian egg farmers have a longstanding track-record of supporting sustainable agricultural practices. Whether it's how we work with our communities or the technology we use to power our barns, sustainability is at the heart of what we do and will continue to guide our actions into the future."

Join Egg Farmers of Canada in celebrating World Egg Day by downloading your own version of Earthwise Egg Quest: Canadian Egg Farming Trivia Challenge at eggfarmers.ca/worldeggday. It's a great addition to game nights, your very own World Egg Day celebration or even school curriculums. Make sure to share your favourite trivia facts on social media using the hashtag #WorldEggDay and by tagging @eggsoeufs.

About Egg Farmers of Canada

Now in its sixth decade as one of Canada's leading agriculture organizations, Egg Farmers of Canada manages the national egg supply and promotes egg consumption while representing the interests of over 1,200 regulated egg farmers and egg farm families from coast to coast. Visit eggfarmers.ca for more information.

About World Egg Day

World Egg Day is an international celebration on the second Friday of October. The day is meant to raise awareness of the nutritional benefits of eggs and the role they play in feeding families across the globe. World Egg Day was established at the International Egg Commission conference held in Vienna in 1996. This year, World Egg Day is Friday, October 13, 2023.

