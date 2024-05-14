This year's 496 winners combine strategic acuity, bold leadership, and consistent adaptability



TORONTO, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Deloitte Canada is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 Canada's Best Managed Companies awards program, celebrating the top privately-owned Canadian companies with annual revenues over $50 million for the 31st year. This year's award-winning companies—including the program's 27 new winners—highlight their industry-leading performance, global business practices, and sustained organic growth as key factors contributing to their success on a global scale.

"Year after year, I am truly grateful for the opportunity to witness and be part of the remarkable accomplishments of the Best Managed Companies, who exemplify the highest business standards of innovation, adaptability, and bold leadership," says Lorrie King, national co-leader of Canada's Best Managed Companies program and partner with Deloitte Private. "Their relentless ambition, determined focus, and strategic agility have led them to remain competitive on the world stage, creating sustainable economic growth in an evolving global market. They should be extremely proud of this designation and use it as a catalyst to continue the outstanding work they do every day."

To attain Canada's Best Managed Companies designation, companies apply annually and go through a rigorous assessment led by a multi-disciplinary judging panel. They are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, capability and innovation, culture and commitment, as well as governance and financial performance.

"The Best Managed winners' continued adaptability in an era of uncertainty sets the standard for how to overcome new barriers and demonstrate resiliency at the highest levels," says Derrick Dempster, national co-leader of Canada's Best Managed Companies program and partner at Deloitte Private. "By leveraging industry leading competencies to maximize their investments and drive sustainable growth, these companies truly impact how Canada is viewed on the world stage when it comes to the success of private business."

With this year's cohort of 27 new winners, the program now includes 496 Best Managed Companies. Of these, 90 have attained Gold Standard (having maintained their Best Managed designation for four to six consecutive years), and 317 are Platinum Club members (having maintained their status for seven consecutive years or more). This growing network of companies employs almost 550,000 people across Canada. The majority of the 496 companies recognized this year are based in Ontario (196) and Quebec (104), followed by Alberta (69), British Columbia (42), Manitoba (26), and Nova Scotia (24), with the remaining in Saskatchewan (15), New Brunswick (13), and Newfoundland and Labrador (7).

"This year's winners demonstrate exceptional commitment to drive growth in today's competitive and dynamic business landscape," says Blair Cowan, Executive Vice-President, Head of Commercial Banking. "CIBC is proud to sponsor a program that represents the best in Canadian business, as these privately-owned companies continue to be the engine of our economic growth by creating jobs through strong leadership and innovation."

First established in Canada, Best Managed is a flagship program presented by Deloitte Private, a division of Deloitte exclusively focused on serving private clients of all sizes. Since its inception, the program has inspired an expansion beyond Canadian borders, now with presence in more than 40 countries and 1,300+ Best Managed Companies around the globe.

New Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2024:



A&H Steel Ltd. Acadia Group of Companies Amico Affiliates Amir Quality Meats Inc. Avantis Coopérative Bockstael Construction Earth Rated Emballage CARTIER Franklin Empire GCT Global Container Terminals Green Diamond Equipment Groupe Mundial Groupe Pro-Fab Inc. Homes by AVI Group of Companies Integricon Italian Centre Shop Joseph Haulage Canada Corp. MAD Elevator Inc. Oaken Equipment O'Dell HVAC Group Omega Tool Corp. Patrick Morin Inc. Prestilux Scotlynn SideFX The Humberview Group The Minto Group

The complete list of the 2024 Canada's Best Managed winners, Gold Standard winners, and Platinum Club winners is available here.

