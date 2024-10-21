TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The fifth annual National Access to Justice (A2J) Week takes place from October 28 to November 1, featuring a diverse offering of virtual programming for legal professionals, the broader justice sector and the public, free of charge.

Hosted by the Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan, this immersive week of educational programming will focus on: "Increasing Impact: Collaboration, Change and Capacity Building." This theme highlights access to justice collaborations and continued capacity building for positive changes in the legal system.

Nationally focused events, include:

Indigenous leaders' role in access to justice

family law

resources and support for victims

education in prisons.

To learn more and register for national and local events happening throughout the week, visit the schedule on TAG: The Action Group on Access to Justice website.

In addition to national events, each participating province will host a full line-up of local events, including some free legal education seminars for members of the public, intended to help answer every day legal questions and connect participants to relevant legal resources. For local programming schedules and registration information, refer to the links below:

Media contacts: Ontario: Jennifer Wing, Senior Communications Advisor, The Law Society of Ontario, [email protected]; Manitoba: Natasha Brown, Director of Access to Justice & Community Engagement, Faculty of Law, University of Manitoba; Saskatchewan: Brea Lowenberger, A2J Coordinator & Director of CREATE Justice, USask College of Law, [email protected].