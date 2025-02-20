OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's approach to immigration supports community needs, economic objectives and humanitarian responsibilities. A key part of these responsibilities is Canada's long-standing commitment to protecting the world's most vulnerable, including people affected by the conflict in Sudan.

After violence erupted in Khartoum on April 15, 2023, Canada took on a leadership role, organizing discussions with like-minded countries to coordinate a response to the crisis. This included work to get hundreds of Canadian citizens and permanent residents and their family members out of Sudan, along with the launch of temporary and permanent immigration measures to help keep people safe and keep families together.

As part of our ongoing work to help people in the region, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, today announced that Canada will resettle more refugees affected by the conflict in Sudan over the next two years and increase the spaces available under the family-based permanent residence pathway. These measures will be delivered as part of the existing Immigration Levels Plan and could help more than 7,000 additional people impacted by the conflict in Sudan.

Canada is committing to resettle up to 4,000 Sudanese government-assisted refugees by the end of 2026, and intends to support an additional 700 Sudanese refugees through private sponsorship. This includes up to 350 Sudanese nationals privately sponsored by groups of five and community sponsors for whom Canada also intends to waive the requirement for a refugee status determination document. More details will be available in the coming weeks.

The Minister also announced that the number of applications accepted into processing for the family-based permanent residence pathway will increase from 3,250 to over 5,000, which will allow Canada to welcome approximately 10,000 people under this pathway. The pathway will remain the same as when it launched in February 2024, but will no longer require the Canadian anchor to reside in a province or territory other than Quebec. We will begin accepting new applications under this pathway as of February 25, 2025.

"Canada remains steadfast in its commitment to providing refuge and safety to people impacted by the conflict in Sudan. This renewed commitment will allow us to prioritize the resettlement of vulnerable groups, including women, children and people facing persecution or violence. Our efforts underscore values of compassion and inclusion, and our long‑standing tradition of refugee resettlement."

From April 23, 2023 to December 31, 2024 , over 1,360 Sudanese refugees in need of protection were resettled to Canada . In addition, over 4,100 non-Sudanese nationals who resided in Sudan or were residing in Sudan at the start of the conflict were resettled to Canada .

to , over 1,360 Sudanese refugees in need of protection were resettled to . In addition, over 4,100 non-Sudanese nationals who resided in or were residing in at the start of the conflict were resettled to . In total, approximately 12,815 people affected by the conflict in Sudan have been approved to travel to Canada on either a permanent or temporary basis from April 23, 2023 to December 31, 2024 . This includes 805 people approved under the family-based humanitarian pathway, of which 195 people have been admitted to Canada as of December 31, 2024 (excluding non-accompanying dependents).

have been approved to travel to on either a permanent or temporary basis from to . In 2024, Canada allocated over $100 million in humanitarian assistance funding to experienced partners in Sudan and neighbouring countries impacted by the crisis.

allocated over in humanitarian assistance funding to experienced partners in and neighbouring countries impacted by the crisis. The humanitarian family pathway will now also facilitate the processing of certain applications that were returned to applicants under the February 2024 pathway, as they were received after IRCC reached the 3,250 available spaces.

pathway, as they were received after IRCC reached the 3,250 available spaces. Until April 17, 2025 , IRCC will reserve space for 500 applications from applicants with anchors in Quebec . Applicants must still intend to reside in a province or territory other than Quebec .

