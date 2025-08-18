LONGUEUIL, QC, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - From August 10 to September 10, 12 Canadian payloads will be launched from the Timmins Stratospheric Balloon Base to test new technologies, conduct science experiments and take measurements as part of the Strato-Science 2025 campaign.

The campaign is part of STRATOS, the Canadian Space Agency's (CSA) stratospheric balloon program. Created in 2012 in collaboration with France's Centre national d'études spatiales, STRATOS gives Canadian researchers and industry a unique opportunity to test and validate new space technologies in a space-like environment, while helping train the next generation of space experts.

Since opening in 2013, the Timmins base has supported nearly 100 experiments and involved over 500 researchers and students from across Canada. Stratospheric balloons offer a cost-effective and rapid platform for advancing space science and technology.

