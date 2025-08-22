LONGUEUIL, QC, Aug. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian researchers, members of NASA's OSIRIS-REx international science team, have contributed to new studies related to the sample collected from asteroid Bennu.

Three scientific articles published today in Nature Astronomy and Nature Geoscience reveal that Bennu contains:

Stardust grains older than our solar system

Interstellar organic matter (likely formed beyond our solar system)

High-temperature minerals that formed closer to the Sun

Canada's role in the OSIRIS-REx Mission

These new findings highlight the importance of asteroid sample return missions like OSIRIS-REx. A Canadian lidar instrument was used to help select the Bennu sample site. In exchange for this contribution, Canada will receive 4% of the sample, making it the fifth country to preserve and study a sample collected from space. It's also thanks to this contribution that Canadian researchers are part of the international science team.

SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

