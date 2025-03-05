OTTAWA, ON, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Growing and expanding Canada's air transport relationships allows airlines to introduce more flight options, giving passengers more choice and greater convenience, and opening up new opportunities for Canadian businesses.

Today, the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, the Honourable Anita Anand, announced that Canada has recently reached a first-time air transport agreement with Ghana. The new agreement with Ghana includes:

The right for Canada and Ghana to designate multiple airlines to operate scheduled air services between the two countries.

and to designate multiple airlines to operate scheduled air services between the two countries. The right for those airlines to serve any points in the two countries.

A capacity of 14 weekly passenger flights and 10 weekly all-cargo flights for the airlines of each country.

Airlines can offer services under this new agreement immediately.

Quotes

"Ghana is a growing market for Canada, and I am pleased to see this first agreement open the door to new opportunities for travellers and businesses in both countries. This agreement will connect more passengers and strengthen our cultural and commercial ties."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

"The newly finalized Air Transport Agreement between Canada and Ghana represents a significant step forward for both nations. This agreement will enhance connectivity, promote tourism, and drive economic growth. For Canada, it provides critical support for our exporters, opening doors to the dynamic West African market and enabling Canadian businesses to meet global demand for their products. This partnership reinforces our commitment to expanding trade and fostering mutually beneficial relationships across the globe."

The Honourable Mary Ng

Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development

Quick facts

In 2023, two-way merchandise trade between Canada and Ghana reached over $380 million . Canadian exports totaled $281 million while imports from Ghana reached $99.8 million .

and reached over . Canadian exports totaled while imports from reached . The Government of Canada is continually working on new and expanded air transport agreements under the Blue Sky policy, which encourages long-term, sustainable competition and the development of international air services.

is continually working on new and expanded air transport agreements under the Blue Sky policy, which encourages long-term, sustainable competition and the development of international air services. Canada has air transport agreements or arrangements covering more than 125 countries.

