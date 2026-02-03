OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Wayne Long, Secretary of State for the Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions, announced the renewal of the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP) Grant for the next three years. This grant provides eligible community organizations with financial support to help offset the costs of hosting free tax clinics, making it easier for them to continue their important work.

As the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) celebrates the CVITP's 55th anniversary in 2026, this funding extension reinforces the program's vital role in strengthening community service and ensuring that individuals with modest incomes and simple tax situations can access the benefits and credits they're entitled to. This announcement is particularly meaningful as 2026 also marks the International Year of Volunteers in Canada, a global celebration highlighting the transformative impact of volunteerism.

Last year alone, more than 3,580 organizations and 19,810 volunteers helped file over 1 million tax returns through the CVITP and the Income Tax Assistance – Volunteer Program (ITAVP) in Quebec. This work ensured that individuals received billions of dollars in benefits, credits, and refunds, helping to reduce financial barriers and improve stability for Canada's most vulnerable populations.

The CVITP Grant, first piloted in 2021, has proven to be a successful initiative in providing financial assistance to community organizations. The CRA is working on developing a funding structure that balances fiscal responsibility with the need to empower community-focused initiatives. Total grant funding an organization can receive will be determined by the number of tax returns filed. Further details will be announced in spring 2026.

The CRA encourages eligible organizations to apply for the 2026 CVITP Grant during the application period, which will run from May 1 to June 30, 2026. To be eligible, organizations must:

Host a free tax clinic between June 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026;

File at least 10 federal tax returns free of charge for individuals with modest incomes and simple tax situations;

Have at least two volunteers participating in the program; and

Use the CVITP Organization Identifier Number (COIN) to track eligible returns, as only returns filed using the COIN will count toward eligibility.

The CRA is also expanding its outreach in 2026 to recruit more volunteers and community organizations to join the program. Volunteers do not need to be tax experts to participate – training, access to free tax software, and support from the CRA are provided to help them feel confident in assisting individuals in need. Hosting a tax clinic strengthens an organization's role as a trusted community resource and helps ensure that vulnerable populations have access to essential supports.

"Canada's new government is committed to ensuring that every Canadian has access to the benefits and credits they are entitled to. The Community Volunteer Income Tax Program is a pillar of community service, helping individuals with modest incomes navigate the tax system and access vital benefits. That's why we are renewing the CVITP Grant for the next three years – ensuring continued support for community organizations across the country as they work to help Canadians get the benefits and credits they deserve."

- The Honourable Wayne Long, Secretary of State (Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions)

