CHEO researcher brings proven UK eating-disorder program to Canadian youth

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - CHEO researcher adapts a successful UK program to help Canadian youth access eating-disorder treatment sooner

Eating Disorders Awareness Week runs February 1–7.

An estimated 1.4 million young people in Canada are living with a diagnosed eating disorder. These are serious--but treatable--mental illnesses. Only about 25% of young people receive timely, appropriate care, often facing long wait times during a critical window for recovery.

Dr. Nicole Obeid, a clinical psychologist and researcher at CHEO in Ottawa, is working to change that. With funding from CIHR, Dr. Obeid has co-adapted a proven early-intervention program originally developed in the UK to improve access to care for Canadian youth with eating disorders.

The Canadian program, FREEDcan, was developed in collaboration with youth with lived experience, family members, clinicians, researchers, and advocates. It aims to reduce wait times, improve early access to treatment, and better connect care for young people aged 8 to 25 across Canada.

Chris, 26, from Ottawa, is one of the young people working alongside Dr. Obeid to help ensure the program reflects what youth actually need and addresses a major gap in available treatment. He has lived experience with anorexia nervosa.

