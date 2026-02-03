OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - When it's time to do your taxes, having all of your tax slips is one of the most important steps to getting your return right the first time.

What the CRA does – and doesn't – do

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) receives copies of tax slips from employers, financial institutions and other issuers so they can be used for tax filing. However, the CRA does not issue these slips and cannot post them to your CRA Account until the issuer of the slips sends them.

When and where to get your common tax slips

Most slips are sent directly to you by the organization that reports the information:

If you haven't received a slip by the expected deadline, do not contact the CRA. You need to contact the slip issuer directly (your employer or financial institution) to request a copy.

Auto-fill My Return

If you have a CRA Account and use certified tax software, you can use Auto-fill My Return to automatically import the tax information the CRA has on file at the time of the request.

Before you use Auto-fill My Return, make sure you received all your slips and they appear in My Account. Otherwise, any slips that may be missing won't auto-populate when you use the service.

When you're ready:

Launch Auto-fill My Return from your certified tax software Sign into your CRA Account Your available slips and information (including your NETFILE access code) will be securely sent to your software You can choose which slips and information to auto-populate your return Review everything carefully before filing

If a slip isn't available yet from Auto-fill My Return, you have to manually enter the information using the slip received from the issuer.

Don't forget other important documents

Note that Auto-fill My Return only pulls information the CRA has on file. You'll still need to manually enter amounts for things like:

Rent paid

Medical expenses

Child care expenses

Moving expenses

Any slips not yet posted on your CRA Account

It is important to keep those receipts and documents handy so that you don't miss out on credits or deductions.

Just wait – this can help you avoid errors, reassessments and delays

Even when online filing opens later this month, it's worth waiting until you have all of your tax slips, documents and receipts before you file. This can help you avoid errors, reassessments or delays.

While you wait, you can still make sure you are ready. Sign into your CRA Account to:

Make sure you can access it

Confirm that your personal information is up to date

Save time and frustration by making sure everything is as it should be before you file

What if I file and miss a slip or other important information?

If you submit a tax return but think that information is missing or that you made a mistake, you can request a change. Do not file a new return. Here is what you need to know:

Once you receive your notice of assessment, you can request a change online through your CRA account or certified tax software. It's fast, easy, and secure

We process online change requests typically within two weeks. You'll receive significantly faster service by submitting your change request online instead of by paper

The CRA's online processing times tool provides more information on how long it may take to process these types of requests. Consult canada.ca/cra-processing-times

Individuals can find updates on the status of their change request without having to call the CRA. The Progress Tracker in your CRA account displays anticipated processing times and expected completion dates for specific requests

Getting organized now can make filing faster, easier and more accurate when you are ready to go.

