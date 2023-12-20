MONTRÉAL, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Québec and the City of Montréal are proud to confirm their financial support for four projects that will add 191 new affordable housing units in Montréal. A total investment of nearly $80.5 million is planned, including $32 million from the federal government through three phases of the Canada-Québec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement and $8 million under the Société d'habitation du Québec's AccèsLogis Québec program. In addition, 173 units will be eligible for the Rent Supplement Program, a contribution of over $5 million. The City of Montréal is directly contributing $5.8 million for the projects, while the remaining funding is coming from other sources.

The announcement was made at Vilavi Ontario, located at 305 Ontario Street East. In attendance were the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie, Chantale Jeannotte, Member of the National Assembly for Labelle and Parliamentary Assistant to the Québec Minister Responsible for Housing, and Valérie Plante, Mayor of the City of Montréal.

Project Project

developer Number of

units Clientele Project cost Vilavi Ontario Vilavi Québec 19 People experiencing

or at risk of

homelessness. $7,835,368 Maison du Père SHDM 54 People experiencing

homelessness and

seniors. $13,267,450 Maison des TAPAJEURS Spectre de rue 22 Troubled youth and

young adults, at risk

of homelessness or

struggling with

alcohol or drug

addiction. Young

men and women

aged 16 to 30 $10,433,217 Résidenti'ELLE Y des Femmes de Montréal 96 Single women or

single mothers,

including immigrant

women with or

without children. $48,831,725

Quotes:

"Every Quebecer deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The Government of Canada is proud to contribute to the creation of 191 new affordable housing units for Montréal's most vulnerable through the Rapid Housing Initiative. Today's announcement builds on three successful rounds of the Rapid Housing Initiative that are expected to create these units right here in Montréal. This demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensure that no one in Montréal is left behind." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"As I've said on several occasions, I'd like to see us move into project development mode without delay, now that diversified and facilitating financial levers are in place. This announcement makes me very happy, as it combines four projects that will have a real impact on people in need. Congratulations to the people behind these projects." – France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"With the help of the Rapid Housing Initiative, our government is proud to support the construction of these four new affordable housing projects. This is an excellent initiative to help address housing needs in the riding of Laurier—Sainte-Marie. I would like to thank the partners involved in this important investment in our community. It will make a big difference in the day-to-day lives of the future residents. Together, we're building a generation of new housing we can all be proud of." – The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie

"These four projects are targeting the vulnerable and will help improve the quality of life in the borough of Ville-Marie. I am pleased with the contribution of the government of Québec that shows how much we are mindful of not only building more housing to meet the needs, but also of helping households in need." – Chantale Jeannotte, Member of the National Assembly for Labelle and Parliamentary Assistant to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"With the crisis of vulnerability hitting Montreal and all cities in Québec, all orders of government must join forces to provide a safe, dignified and affordable home for our citizens. These 4 projects will quickly provide the social and affordable housing units that are essential to sustainably supporting the most vulnerable. Our administration is making unprecedented efforts to accelerate the protection of rooming houses and the acquisition of land and buildings suitable for housing projects in Montréal. We must continue, collectively, to accelerate the pace of implementing this type of housing throughout the city. It's our collective responsibility to ensure that these people have access to a roof over their heads and a living environment that meets their needs." – Valérie Plante, Mayor of the City of Montréal

Quick facts:

Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) has been the subject of three Canada - Quebec agreements aimed at implementing the initiative in Quebec , while respecting Quebec's housing orientations and priorities.

- agreements aimed at implementing the initiative in , while respecting housing orientations and priorities. The three Canada - Quebec agreements concerning the RHI have exceeded expectations and should lead to the creation of more than 4,500 housing units in Quebec .

- agreements concerning the RHI have exceeded expectations and should lead to the creation of more than 4,500 housing units in . Tenants could also benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they would not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance over five years will be assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Montréal (10%).

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebec citizens through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rent housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, as well as access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

