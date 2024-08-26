Canada Post Community Foundation to provide $1.3 million in grants to programs benefitting children and youth across Canada

Actua, Right To Play and Drug Free Kids Canada among 106 organizations to receive funding support.

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Canada Post Community Foundation announced that 106 organizations will receive funding for community programs that make a difference in the lives of children and youth.

A total of $1.3 million in grants will be distributed to charities, schools and community groups across Canada. This year's $50,000 Signature Grant recipients are:

Actua, based in Ottawa.

Drug Free Kids Canada / Jeunesse sans drogue Canada, based in Ottawa.

Moose Hide Campaign Development Society, based in Saanichton, B.C., will receive the Indigenous Truth and Reconciliation Signature Grant.

Right To Play, based in Toronto.

Since 2012, the Foundation has granted $14.8 million to more than 1,300 initiatives nationwide, including literacy and language programs; youth outreach services; projects that support Indigenous youth; gender and sexual diversity programs; arts and recreation projects; special education programs; mentoring programs and many others. All 2024 grant recipients are listed on the Canada Post Community Foundation website.

100 per cent of funds go straight to communities

Each year, the Foundation raises money through customer donations in post offices, employee contributions and the sale of a special annual stamp. Every dollar raised remains in the community, directly funding projects across all provinces and territories. Stamp booklets are available for purchase at post offices and on canadapost.ca/shop, with proceeds supporting children and youth across Canada.

2024 Signature Grant recipients

Signature Grants, worth $50,000 each, are presented to national organizations that offer programming for children and youth across Canada.

Actua (Ottawa) is a leading Canadian organization that strives to unlock the potential of youth through science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education. Working with 43 universities and colleges, Actua engages youth in a transformational STEM learning experience to help them develop confidence and employability skills. The grant funds will support Actua's equity-based programs for underrepresented youth, including girls, Indigenous youth, Black youth, youth living in remote areas and youth with disabilities.

Right To Play (Toronto) protects, educates and empowers children to rise above adversity using the power of play. The grant funds will be used to deliver weekly educational programming in 77 Indigenous communities in Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Saskatchewan and Yukon.

Drug Free Kids Canada / Jeunesse sans drogue Canada (Ottawa) is a national charity with a goal to reduce the prevalence of drug and alcohol use among youth. Funding will go towards outreach efforts to identify and collaborate with stakeholders in New Brunswick, design youth drug prevention workshops and facilitate training.

The Indigenous Truth and Reconciliation Signature Grant is available to Indigenous regional or local organizations that offer children's programming anchored in the principles of Indigenous truth and reconciliation. This year's recipient, Moose Hide Campaign Development Society (Saanichton, B.C.), works with Elders and Knowledge Keepers across Canada to share diverse Indigenous teachings about healing and reconciliation.

About the Foundation

Established in 2012, the Canada Post Community Foundation's mission is to improve the lives of Canadian children and youth (up to age 21). Through its grassroots, community-based approach, the Foundation is one of the best examples of Canada Post's commitment to building a stronger Canada. Supporting initiatives that benefit children and youth helps strengthen communities for all Canadians. To learn more, visit canadapost.ca/community.

