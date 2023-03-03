OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The global ocean is vital to the livelihoods of communities across Canada and around the world. How we manage our oceans is increasingly important as we face mounting pressures from climate change and human activities. The Government of Canada is committed to engaging with international partners to preserve the global ocean now, and for generations to come.

Canada was pleased to participate in this year's Our Ocean Conference in Panama March 2-3, 2023. Under the theme of "Our Ocean, Our Connection," participants focused on the importance of knowledge as the basis for global action while considering how to ensure the protection of the ocean, responsible management of marine resources, and sustainable future economic growth.

Through our participation in the Conference, Canada advanced objectives in three strategic areas:

Combatting illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing;

Promoting Canada's progress towards a global commitment to protect 30 per cent of the world's oceans by 2030; and

progress towards a global commitment to protect 30 per cent of the world's oceans by 2030; and Advocating the importance of the ocean to fight climate change.

Combatting IUU fishing is a top priority for Canada. At the Conference Canada engaged with partners and advanced international efforts to combat IUU fishing. Canada was happy to welcome seven new members to the IUU-Action Alliance, which Canada established with the United Kingdom and United States last year. Canada continues to show its commitment to detecting and deterring IUU fishing activity, with a view to protecting fish stocks, marine ecosystems, and the livelihoods of those living in coastal communities around the world.

Canada has already made tremendous strides in conserving its oceans. Through the establishment and effective management of marine protected areas (MPAs) and other effective area-based conservation measures (OECMs), including marine refuges, Canada has committed to conserving 25 per cent of Canada's oceans by 2025, and 30 per cent by 2030. MPAs, OECMs, and conservation networks are vital nature-based solutions that can support global efforts towards climate change adaptation and mitigation.

Canada has also demonstrated global leadership in efforts to advance marine conservation, demonstrated most recently by hosting the Fifth International Marine Protected Areas Congress (IMPAC5) in February 2023. The Our Ocean Conference was an opportunity to continue building momentum in promoting global marine conservation.

Quotes

"The ocean is a vital part of the Canadian identity. Through the global collective interest and cooperation in evidence at the Our Ocean Conference, measurable progress can be made to reduce IUU fishing, meet marine conservation targets and address climate change, ensuring that Canadians, and others around the world can enjoy the benefits of the ocean now, and into the future."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The Our Ocean Conference was an important opportunity to work with countries from around the world on ending Illegal, Unregulated and Unreported Fishing and fight climate change. The discussions had will help us ensure the sustainability and protection of Canada and the world's oceans."

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso

Quick Facts

Climate change remains a considerable threat to our planet, our well-being and economic stability. Canada recognizes that our coasts and oceans play a fundamental role in addressing impacts of climate change by serving as major carbon sinks. Healthy coastal ecosystems also play a key role in mitigating the impacts of extreme weather events which result from changing climatic conditions. The Our Ocean Conference provided the opportunity for participants to better understand linkages between climate change and the ocean.

recognizes that our coasts and oceans play a fundamental role in addressing impacts of climate change by serving as major carbon sinks. Healthy coastal ecosystems also play a key role in mitigating the impacts of extreme weather events which result from changing climatic conditions. The Our Ocean Conference provided the opportunity for participants to better understand linkages between climate change and the ocean. In June 2022 , Canada , along with the United Kingdom and United States , launched the IUU-Action Alliance to stimulate ambition and action in the fight against IUU fishing. This alliance builds on existing partnerships between Canada and other governments and non-governmental organizations to advance research and development, as well as data collection and sharing to combat IUU fishing.

, , along with the and , launched the IUU-Action Alliance to stimulate ambition and action in the fight against IUU fishing. This alliance builds on existing partnerships between and other governments and non-governmental organizations to advance research and development, as well as data collection and sharing to combat IUU fishing. In November 2022 , Canada announced its Indo-Pacific Strategy. As part of this strategy, Canada will establish a new Shared Ocean Fund ( $84.3 million over five years), to promote a healthy marine environment, including taking on a broader role in combatting IUU fishing in the region.

, announced its Indo-Pacific Strategy. As part of this strategy, will establish a new Shared Ocean Fund ( over five years), to promote a healthy marine environment, including taking on a broader role in combatting IUU fishing in the region. In February 2023 , Canada welcomed the international community to Vancouver, British Columbia , for the Fifth International Marine Protected Areas Congress (IMPAC5). IMPAC5 brought together ocean conservation professionals and officials from around the world to exchange knowledge as well as inform, inspire and act on marine protected areas.

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow Fisheries and Oceans Canada on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

For further information: Matthew Dillon, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 613-992-3474, [email protected]; Media Relations: Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]