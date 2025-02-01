Canada must hit back hard and fast as Trump declares economic war on Canadian workers

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada must retaliate swiftly and definitively to the unjust imposition of a sweeping 25% tariff on Canadian goods and 10% tariff on energy imported to the United States, says Unifor.

"With the implementation of these tariffs, President Trump has declared a trade war with Canada and with Canadian workers," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Trump's decision to go to battle with America's largest trading partner will hurt working people on both sides of the border and inflict real economic damage to both countries."

The U.S. tariffs are reportedly scheduled to come into effect on Tuesday February 4, 2025.

"I believe Trump has underestimated Canadians. He has failed to realize that he has enraged and united an entire nation that is ready to fight to defend every last job in this country," said Payne. "We will never forget this act of hostility against our workers, and we must take every measure possible – utilize every ounce of creativity we have – to build a strong, resilient, and diverse economy to never be held hostage by America again."

Payne, a member of the Prime Minister's Council on Canada-U.S. Relations, has called for a strong response to tariffs in addition to other measures including Buy Canadian protocols, leveraging procurement policies to support Canadian jobs and industries and better management of strategic national resources through industrial policy.

Unifor has also called for enhanced income supports for workers with improved access to Employment Insurance benefits and emergency relief programs to mitigate risk of layoff and sustain companies in their operations.

Read Unifor's recommendations to protect jobs and shore up the economy here.

