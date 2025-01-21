WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor warns that Canada must act to protect workers and Canadian jobs amid the continued threat of U.S. tariffs in the Trump era.

"The looming tariff threat serves as a real wake up call on the need to mitigate the risk to Canadian workers," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Unifor National President Lana Payne in Washington D.C. January 21, 2025 (CNW Group/Unifor)

President Trump indicated that he may move ahead with a 25 per cent across-the-board tariff on Canadian goods as soon as February 1, 2025.

"The reality is that Trump could impose punishing tariffs at any time while continuing to make demands for concessions from Canada. This intentional strategy of constant chaos and the mere threat of tariffs is damaging to jobs, investment and our economy," said Payne. "Canada has to do a number of things to make sure that it's prepared to respond to that threat on February 1 or at any time during Trump's presidency. We must initiate policies to shore up worker protections and industries."

Payne, appointed to the Prime Minister's Council on Canada-U.S. Relations and a member of the industry-led Canada U.S. Trade Council, joined Canadian stakeholders at the Canadian Embassy in Washington D.C. on inauguration day to advocate for Canadian workers.

Unifor outlined pre-emptive actions in a letter to Prime Minister Trudeau, including enhanced income supports for workers to prepare for a potential rise in unemployment with improved access to Employment Insurance benefits and other special income assistance programs. Better management of strategic national resources through industrial policy and the establishment of reciprocal procurement policies for U.S. suppliers with leveraging of public purchasing for industrial development.

In the event of U.S. tariffs, the union recommends targeted and strategic tariff retaliation and emergency relief programs to mitigate risk of layoff and sustain companies in their operations.

"Unifor has been clear that a 25% tariff would be devastating to both Canadian and American workers," added Payne. "We cannot afford to let down our guard and taking proactive measures to protect Canadian jobs just makes sense."

