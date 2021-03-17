THAMESVILLE, ON, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is building a low-emissions energy future to increase our competitiveness, create jobs and support the natural resource sectors. This is more important than ever as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, on behalf of Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., today announced an investment of $75,343 that enabled a local energy system in Thamesville to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by decreasing energy demand and consumption.

Entegrus Powerlines Inc., a local electric distributor in southwestern Ontario, deployed an integrated voltage management system in Thamesville that used edge-of-network grid optimization (ENGO) devices on distribution transformers. These devices were used in combination with an upstream voltage regulator to achieve conservation voltage reduction (CVR). CVR is a proven technique used by utilities to better manage distribution system voltages in order to improve efficiency without compromising power quality.

Entegrus' system allowed for a lower supply voltage that reduced electricity and demand without customer participation while maintaining reliability. The addition of the system also improved voltage visibility and management, allowing Entegrus to respond to and investigate power-quality issues more efficiently.

Funding for this project was provided by Natural Resources Canada's Smart Grid Program, which allows utilities to reduce pollution and optimize electricity use while encouraging innovation. It is part of Canada's more than $180-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes and Canada's rural and northern communities.

As outlined in Canada's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, Canada is advancing smart renewable energy and grid modernization projects that will enable the clean grid of the future.

"Modernizing energy grids strengthens the safe and secure delivery of electricity. Optimizing grids brings us one step closer to a low-emissions energy future. This is how we get to net zero."

Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources



"This project will help extend the operating life of existing grid assets in Thamesville and will have a direct impact on its residents. We applaud Entegrus on its grid innovation."

Irek Kusmierczyk

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

"Thanks to support from innovative programs such as Natural Resources Canada's Smart Grid Program, Entegrus has implemented technology that provided customers with fewer interruptions when reliability mattered most. At the same time, energy savings were realized and CO 2 emissions were reduced — a win-win investment bringing us one step closer to a clean grid future."



Jim Hogan

President and CEO, Entegrus Inc.

