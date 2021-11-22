Canada Life Sustainable Conservative Portfolio : The fund seeks to generate a moderate level of income with the potential for some long-term capital growth using a responsible investing approach. This portfolio has a target asset mix that is 70 per cent fixed income and 30 per cent equities.

: The fund seeks to generate a moderate level of income with the potential for some long-term capital growth using a responsible investing approach. This portfolio has a target asset mix that is 70 per cent fixed income and 30 per cent equities. Canada Life Sustainable Balanced Portfolio : The fund seeks to generate a balance of income and long-term capital growth using a responsible investing approach. This portfolio has a target asset mix that is 50 per cent fixed income and 50 per cent equities.

: The fund seeks to generate a balance of income and long-term capital growth using a responsible investing approach. This portfolio has a target asset mix that is 50 per cent fixed income and 50 per cent equities. Canada Life Sustainable Growth Portfolio: The fund seeks to generate long-term capital growth with some income using a responsible investing approach. This portfolio has a target asset mix that is 20 per cent fixed income and 80 per cent equities.

"We're excited to bolster our segregated fund shelf by introducing three portfolios that help Canadians combine purpose with performance," said Steve Fiorelli, Senior Vice-President, Wealth Solutions, Canada Life. "Environmental, societal and governance challenges are now more prominent than ever before. Not only are clients caring more about these issues, but they are also recognizing the investment risks posed by sustainability challenges. These solutions have a focus on identifying, measuring, and managing ESG attributes, which can help clients work towards their financial goals in a socially conscious way."

Constructed as a fund of fund solution, each portfolio will be actively managed to consider both ESG attributes as well as risk and return properties.



"In the current environment of low interest rates and market uncertainty, clients need investment strategies that allow them to achieve reasonable returns while managing risk," said Hugh Moncrieff, Executive Vice-President, Advisory Network and Industry Affairs, Canada Life. "Canada Life Sustainable Portfolios help to deliver several benefits to Canadians in one solution – the benefits of growth potential and better risk management that comes from a globally diversified multi-asset solution, the benefits of a responsible investing focus, and the added layer of security that comes with a segregated fund contract."

Canada Life Sustainable Portfolios are available through a segregated fund policy issued by The Canada Life Assurance Company and as mutual funds managed by Canada Life Investment Management Ltd, which was previously announced in September 2021. The Canada Life Sustainable Portfolios are sub-advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM), a leader in responsible investing. JPMAM's depth of experience in multi-asset investing, combined with the firm's extensive resources dedicated to ESG analysis, makes them the ideal sub-advisor to deliver the right expertise for these portfolios.

For more information on the Canada Life Sustainable Portfolios, visit canadalife.com/investing.

A description of the key features of the segregated fund policy is contained in the information folder. Any amount allocated to a segregated fund is invested at the risk of the policyowner and may increase or decrease in value.

About The Canada Life Assurance Company

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For more than 170 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.



On January 1, 2020, Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life became one company – Canada Life, and today, we proudly serve more than 12 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

