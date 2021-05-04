Canada Life releases 2020 Public Accountability Statement, highlighting their commitment to Canadians' overall well-being

"At Canada Life, we recognized that we had to play a part in continuing to support our communities' needs during COVID-19 and beyond," said Paul Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canada Life. "That's why we focused on tangible support to quickly reach those most in need – like funding for supplies and personal protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers and boosting our support for food banks across Canada."

Along with highlighting financial contributions and flexible options like loan, mortgage and premium deferrals for customers, it also includes examples of how the company is fostering diversity and inclusion in their workplaces and local communities. As a year marked by significant social awareness to systemic racial injustices, Canada Life acknowledges there's more work to do to meet the expectations of Canadians, while continuing to deliver on the promises we make.

"We believe we must reflect the communities we serve, while ensuring our people feel valued and supported for who they are, so everyone can have a chance to excel," said Jeff Macoun, President and Chief Operating Officer, Canada, at Canada Life. "As a first step towards positive change, with more work to do, we joined 200 other Canadian companies and signed on to the BlackNorth Initiative."

To extend their message further, Canada Life is launching a multi-platform social media awareness campaign, based on the following video:

For more information about Canada Life's commitment to communities, the 2020 Public Accountability Statement can be viewed here.

About The Canada Life Assurance Company

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For more than 170 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.

On January 1, 2020, Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life became one company – Canada Life, and today, we proudly serve more than 12 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Canada Life

For further information: Liz Kulyk, Assistant Vice-President, Media & Public Affairs, The Canada Life Assurance Company, 204-391-8515, [email protected]