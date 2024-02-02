The annual FundGrade A+® awards recognized 27 segregated funds and four mutual funds

LONDON, ON, Feb. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Life announced today that more than 30 of their investment funds, were recognized by Fundata Canada Inc. with FundGrade A+® awards at the ceremony held on Feb. 1.

Canada Life is committed to becoming one of the preeminent wealth providers in Canada. We're doing so by expanding access to advice. These awards recognize that we're supporting advisors with the tools and products to help their clients achieve their financial goals.

"It's an honour to once again have so many of our investment solutions recognized at the 2023 FundGrade A+® Awards – some which have been acknowledged several years in a row," said Steve Fiorelli, Senior Vice-President, Wealth Solutions. "We're committed to helping our customers achieve their goals. This includes providing the tools and capabilities to advisors to help them support customers on their financial journey."

We aim to deliver high-performing wealth solutions for advisors and their clients through our multi-manager approach that draws on several management styles, investment philosophies and risk management strategies.

The FundGrade A+ award is a highly prized achievement in the Canadian investment funds industry. It's given annually to investment funds that show consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance throughout the year. Only 6 per cent of investment fund products in Canada received this recognition at the awards.

Read more about our funds.

Mutual Funds

Fund name Category Canada Life Canadian Growth Balanced Fund Canadian Balanced Canada Life Canadian Value Fund Canadian Equity Canada Life Emerging Markets Equity Fund Global and regional equity Canada Life Precious Metals Fund Sector equity

Canada Life Canadian Growth Balanced Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2023 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Equity Balanced category out of a total of 379 funds. Performance for Series A of the fund for the period ended Dec. 31, 2023, is as follows: 8.46% (1 year), 5.37% (3 years), N/A% (5 years), N/A% (10 years) and 6.17% (since inception – Sept. 9, 2020).

Canada Life Canadian Value Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2023 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Equity category out of a total of 709 funds. Performance for Series A of the fund for the period ended Dec. 31, 2023, is as follows: 7.74% (1 year), 14.06% (3 years), N/A% (5 years), N/A% (10 years) and 18.65% (since inception – May 25, 2020).

Canada Life Emerging Markets Equity Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2023 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Emerging Markets Equity category out of a total of 313 funds. Performance for Series A of the fund for the period ended Dec. 31, 2023, is as follows: 14.68% (1 year), 0.26% (3 years), 5.70% (5 years), 5.03% (10 years) and 6.14% (since inception – Aug. 9, 2002).

Canada Life Precious Metals Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2023 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Precious Metals Equity category out of a total of 73 funds. Performance for Series A of the fund for the period ended Dec. 31, 2023, is as follows: 3.59% (1 year), -4.10% (3 years), 12.66% (5 years), 10.36% (10 years) and 9.12% (since inception – Aug. 16, 2013).

Canada Life Segregated Funds

Fund name Category Fidelity True North Equity American Growth U.S. equity U.S. All Cap Growth U.S. equity U.S. Value1 U.S. equity Global Founders Foreign equity International Concentrated Equity Global and regional equity Canadian Neutral Balanced Balanced Global Value Balanced Balanced Fidelity Global Income Portfolio Balanced Mackenzie Moderate Income2 Portfolio solution Fidelity Balanced2 Portfolio solution Fidelity Moderate Income1 Portfolio solution Fidelity NorthStar2 Portfolio solution Emerging Markets Equity Specialty Canadian Focused Growth Canadian equity U.S. Value1 U.S. equity U.S. Mid Cap Growth Foreign equity Canadian Growth Balanced Balanced Canadian Premier Balanced Balanced Sustainable Conservative Portfolio Balanced Mackenzie Balanced Portfolio solution Canadian Bond Fixed income Canadian Corporate Bond Fixed income Floating Rate Income Fixed income Canadian Focused Value Canadian equity Global Growth Opportunities Foreign equity 2050 Profile Portfolio solution

___________________________________________ 1 The U.S. Value segregated fund has been recognized across both Canada Life and Great-West Life fund shelves. 2 Note that this fund on the Canada Life segregated fund shelf is currently closed to new investors

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. The FundGrade grades are subject to change each month. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

Canada Life Mutual Funds are managed by Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. Canada Life segregated funds are available through a variable insurance contract issued by The Canada Life Assurance Company. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and does not take into account sales, redemption, distribution, or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

A description of the key features of the segregated fund policy is contained in the information folder. Any amount allocated to a segregated fund is invested at the risk of the policyowner and may increase or decrease in value.

About The Canada Life Assurance Company

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical, and mental well-being of Canadians. For over 175 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made. We proudly serve more than 12 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

Canada Life is a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc. and a member of the Power Corporation of Canada group of companies.

About Canada Life Investment Management Ltd.

Canada Life Investment Management is an investment management firm offering wealth management products and services for individuals, families and business owners. The funds are sub-advised by leading asset managers, providing access to specialized investment expertise from around the world. CLIML is a subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company. Learn more.

SOURCE The Canada Life Assurance Company

For further information: Tim Oracheski, Vice-President, Communications, Canada Life, 204-946-8961, [email protected]