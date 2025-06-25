WINNIPEG, MB , June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Canada Life and ClearEstate, a trusted provider of modern estate planning and settlement solutions, are announcing a strategic agreement that will help make these ClearEstate services more accessible to millions of Canadians. Canada Life has also made an equity investment in ClearEstate, reinforcing its commitment to supporting innovative solutions that simplify estate planning for Canadians.

Through this strategic agreement, Canada Life and certain of its subsidiaries will be able to refer certain of their clients, plan members, and employees to ClearEstate for their services.

"For generations, Canada Life has worked with financial advisors in Canada to provide industry-leading wealth and financial services to Canadians," said Blaine Shewchuk, EVP Individual Wealth, Canada Life. "By working with ClearEstate—an innovator in delivering scalable, user-friendly digital estate planning and settlement services, we're helping to make it easier for Canadians to access ClearEstate's important services through their financial advisors and workplace benefits."

"Canada Life is one of the most trusted names in the financial services industry. This strategic relationship with Canada Life will help allow ClearEstate to provide a valuable service and help even more people than ever before," said Davide Pisanu, CEO of ClearEstate. "It represents a unified commitment to help reshape the way Canadians approach estate planning—making it simple, transparent, and an integral part of their overall financial well-being."

As the number of older Canadians continues to rise, ClearEstate and Canada Life are joining forces on a shared vision to help ensure more families have access to the tools and support they need to protect their legacies and reduce the burden on loved ones.

ClearEstate is dedicated to solving a long-standing problem: too many Canadians lack proper estate planning services. With an intuitive digital platform, human guidance, and a comprehensive range of services—from will creation and power of attorney documents to professional executorship—ClearEstate empowers users with clarity and confidence.

"This agreement validates what we've long believed: that estate planning should be accessible, proactive, and part of every Canadian's financial journey," added Pisanu. "Together, we're helping to create a future where every family can face life's biggest transitions with support and clarity."

About ClearEstate

ClearEstate's mission is to provide compassionate guidance in life's most important moments. Whether preparing for the future or settling a loved one's estate, Canadians can trust its intuitive web-based solution for a transparent and efficient approach to estate planning, settlement, and executor services.

Founded in 2020 and backed by notable investors including Diagram Ventures, OMERS Ventures, and NAventures, ClearEstate has already supported thousands of families across North America.

About Canada Life

Founded in 1847, Canada Life is a trusted leader in financial and insurance services, committed to helping Canadians achieve their financial goals and protect their families. Through innovative and personalized solutions, Canada Life supports individuals and businesses in building secure financial futures.

For more information, visit www.clearestate.com or canadalife.com

