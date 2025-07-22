MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Investment Planning Counsel Inc. (IPC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canada Life, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the wealth assets of De Thomas Wealth Management Corp. (De Thomas), reinforcing IPC's long-term vision of becoming a premier destination for entrepreneurial advisors. This strategic acquisition supports IPC's broader vision to expand its footprint and continue providing advisors with the independence, tools, platforms, and support they need to deliver an exceptional client experience.

"We're excited to welcome De Thomas to the IPC family," says John Novachis, Executive Vice-President, Advisor Growth and Succession, Investment Planning Counsel. "We look forward to working closely with De Thomas advisors to help them grow and succeed. This acquisition brings together two organizations that share a deep commitment to advisor entrepreneurship, client-first service, and long-term relationship building."

"This acquisition aligns with our vision to become a leading destination for entrepreneurial advisors and their clients", says Blaine Shewchuk, Executive Vice-President, Individual Wealth, Canada Life and IPC's President and CEO. "We are committed to delivering a best-in-class experience to advisors by helping them foster deeper relationships with their clients, enabling flexibility to grow their business, and providing an offering that allows them to capture the value they create."

"This is an exciting new chapter for us," says Tony De Thomasis, President and CEO of De Thomas. "Through this transaction, our advisors will continue to operate independently, while gaining access to IPC's enhanced tools and support including their discretionary platform and compelling advisor succession program. It's a collaborative approach that honours the strengths, entrepreneurial culture and legacy of both organizations, while creating new opportunities for our advisors and clients alike."

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of Q3 2025 and is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals.

About Canada Life

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical, and mental well-being of Canadians. For over 175 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made. We proudly serve more than 14 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast. Canada Life is a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc. and a member of the Power Corporation of Canada group of companies. Visit canadalife.com to learn more.

About Investment Planning Counsel (IPC)



Investment Planning Counsel Inc. (IPC) is an integrated wealth management company founded in 1996. IPC supports Advisors in delivering a distinctive client service experience by providing client-focused advice that helps Canadians live their dreams. With $36.9 billion in assets under administration as at 31 May 2025, IPC is a subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company.

About De Thomas Wealth Management

Founded in 1987, De Thomas Wealth Management is an independent, family-owned and operated firm with over $2.7 billion in assets under administration. With offices across Canada, we provide objective, client-focused wealth management services rooted in the values of long-term relationships, trust, and personalized care that reflect our commitment as a multigenerational business.

