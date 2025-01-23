$1.5 million gift to help students graduate and guide them along the path to success

MONTREAL, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Canada Life, along with Power Corporation of Canada and IG Wealth Management, announced a gift of $1.5 million for Pathways to Education.

This donation will help young people across Canada overcome barriers, helping them acquire key skills, graduate from high school and pursue a successful post-secondary education or career of their choice. This announcement was made in celebration of the upcoming Hooked on School Days in Quebec from February 10 to14, 2025.

Pathways to Education supports high school students - including racialized, Indigenous, newcomer and immigrant youth - to help them overcome various obstacles and successfully transition to post-secondary education, training, or rewarding employment. The Pathways Program currently supports 9,000 students in 31 disadvantaged communities across Canada.

Since 2003, Canada Life has been a proud partner of Pathways to Education, having invested more than $1.9 million in their initiatives. This recent donation will provide direct support to students and program staff, as well as custom support based on local needs including anything from transportation tickets to mentoring to resume-writing workshops. The funding will also support post-secondary scholarships.

For more information on Pathways to Education, please visit: pathwaystoeducation.ca.

Quotes

"For me, Pathways was a great way to make friends, pursue activities like cooking or sports, access a scholarship, or get help with my homework," said Hugo Leduc-Bergeron, a graduate of the Pathways Program in Verdun. "I could go there ten times in one week and still feel the motivation and enthusiasm of the staff and volunteers."

"We are very grateful to Canada Life, Power Corporation of Canada and IG Wealth Management for this gift and for their understanding of how critically important it is for our country's youth to succeed academically," said David Leduc, Development Director, Pathways to Education. "These leaders have every reason to be proud of their support for young people, which will help them graduate from high school and lay the foundations for their future success."

"At Canada Life, we want every student to have the skills they need to build the future they want," said Fabrice Morin, President and Chief Operation Officer of Canda Life. "We are proud to support Pathways to Education and their work in empowering the next generation."

"Together, we are working to alleviate obstacles and ensure that every young person, regardless of their circumstances, has the support they need to graduate from high school and envision a better future for themselves," added Claude Généreux, Executive Vice-President of Power Corporation of Canada.

About Canada Life

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical, and mental well-being of Canadians. For over 175 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made. We proudly serve more than 14 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast. Canada Life is a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc. and a member of the Power Corporation of Canada group of companies. Visit canadalife.com to learn more.

About Power Corporation

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.PowerCorporation.com.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management ("IG") is a Canadian leader in delivering financial planning with approximately $140 billion in assets under advisement as of December 31, 2024. For more than 95 years, IG has been focused on improving the financial well-being of Canadians so they can confidently embrace all of life's possibilities. Through a network of advisors located across the country, IG provides approximately one million clients with personalized advice, comprehensive financial planning, insurance and mortgage services and professionally managed investment solutions. IG is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $270 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of December 31, 2024. For more information, visit ig.ca.

About Pathways to Education

Pathways to Education is a national charitable organization breaking the cycle of poverty through education. Its award-winning program is creating positive social change by supporting youth living in low-income communities to overcome barriers to education, graduate from high school, and build the foundation for a successful future. Through the collective power of partnerships, Pathways to Education's innovative program is preparing youth for tomorrow.

