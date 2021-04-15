"At Canada Life, we're always evolving how we help advisors build better businesses and serve more Canadians," said Hugh Moncrieff, Executive Vice-President, Advisory Network and Industry Affairs, Canada Life. "Conquest will be a powerful new capability because it leverages AI to help advisors model multiple financial strategy combinations at once. Advisors can compare and select the best path for each client with greater collaboration and efficiency. Equipping advisors with digital solutions, like Conquest, allows them to spend less time manually entering data, and more time educating clients. It makes personalized advice more accessible to Canadians."

Conquest's modern and innovative digital application uses AI and real-time collaboration to help advisors and clients work together to set, track and continuously adjust personalized goals in order to best achieve their financial objectives.

"By providing a dynamic, collaborative, digital offering to both clients and advisors we deliver more transparency around financial advice than ever before," said Brad Joudrie, Chief Revenue Officer, Conquest Planning. "We are excited to partner with Canada Life as they look to engage more clients in a personalized advice experience. At Conquest, we make insights towards financial well-being accessible to all Canadians and this partnership is a major step forward."

Canada Life and Conquest plan to begin rolling out the application to some groups of advisors in the summer of 2021, while developing opportunities to extend the technology so more of its 12 million clients can benefit from customized financial planning.

About The Canada Life Assurance Company

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For more than 170 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.

On January 1, 2020, Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life became one company – Canada Life, and today, we proudly serve more than 12 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

About Conquest Planning Inc.

Conquest Planning Inc. (est. 2018) delivers personalized, prioritized financial planning strategies that will help financial advisors and their clients see what possibilities exist for their financial future. They believe a goals-based approach to financial literacy, delivered through a human centered, digital experience will increase the number of people who benefit from financial advice. Available in Canada and the U.K., Conquest was founded by a team of financial planning and technology experts. To learn more, visit www.conquestplanning.com.

