Canada Life now offering League's Health Benefits Experience (HBX™) platform for greater choice and ease in flexible benefits administration and delivery

"We are always looking for new and innovative ways to support the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians," says Roger Maguet, Senior Vice-President of Plan Sponsor Services, Group Customer, Canada Life. "League's HBX platform makes it easy for plan members to find, understand, and use the programs available to them, and helps drive engagement via personalized health programs, communications and concierge services. This can mean better health outcomes for our plan members and lower costs for plan sponsors."

By their very nature, flexible benefits have traditionally been more difficult for employers to administer, communicate and deliver, as they are designed to allow employees to individually customize their plans by choosing healthcare benefit coverage either cafeteria-style, or pre-packaged, for the coverage they value most.

League's HBX platform, which includes benefits administration capabilities alongside Canada Life's best-in-class insurance products, addresses these challenges.

"Leading employers have offered flexible and personalized benefit offerings for some time – now they want the right technology in place to support employees in selecting and using what's right for them and their families," says Mike Serbinis, founder and CEO of League. "League's HBX platform leverages the best in plan design, data and technology to deliver personalized support at enrollment and year-round. We are pleased to be working with a leading insurer like Canada Life to offer a single access hub that permits plan sponsors to easily launch, offer and scale new benefit offerings, and engage plan members with all of their insurance, health and well-being programs."

For plan sponsors, the HBX platform helps simplify the benefits administration experience and seamlessly integrates into an existing ecosystem of over 100 healthcare partners and human resource information services systems. For plan members, the platform's consumer-centric design focuses on delivering meaningful benefit communications and education to help them fully understand their health plan options and make the best choices for their unique needs. Supported by a mobile and web app, participating plan members also have access to a digital wallet, health and benefits concierge teams and personalized health programming.

Maguet says Canada Life's collaboration with League is only the beginning. He notes both parties are committed to consulting with plan sponsors for optimal delivery and customer experience.

"Canada Life and League will continue to work towards what we believe will become an industry-leading plan member experience for core benefits administration," Maguet says.

About League

North America's leading health operating system, League's data-driven platform is designed to provide a single access hub for employees to engage with their health, lifestyle and benefit programs. This new "front door" to healthcare eliminates the current sea of point solutions via an integrated ecosystem of over 100 insurance carriers, healthcare partners and HRIS systems, including Workday and Cleveland Clinic. Customers like Unilever, Uber, Shopify, and Lush Cosmetics are amongst the hundreds of employers currently using League to revolutionize their employee experience, drive better benefit utilization and reduce costs.

About The Canada Life Assurance Company

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For more than 170 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.

As of January 1, 2020, Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life became one company – Canada Life, and today, we proudly serve more than 13 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

For further information: Rebecca Orellana, Director, Marketing, League Inc., [email protected]; Liz Kulyk, Director, Media & Public Affairs, The Canada Life Assurance Company, 204-926-5012, [email protected]

