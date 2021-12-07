"We recognize our members are looking to invest in a way that aligns with their values, without sacrificing returns," said Brad Fedorchuk, Executive Vice-President, Group Customer, Canada Life. "These funds capitalize on the demand for target date funds that are simple, yet sophisticated, while giving plan sponsors and members sustainable investing options to help members meet their retirement savings goals."

Fedorchuk added that this is just one way Canada Life is affirming its commitment to responsible investing, while helping Canadians meet their financial planning needs.

Canada Life Sustainable Target Date Funds are sub-advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management (J.P. Morgan), a leader in responsible investing. J.P. Morgan's depth of experience in multi-asset investing, combined with the firm's extensive resources dedicated to ESG analysis, makes them the ideal sub-advisor to deliver the right expertise for these portfolios.

Canada Life Sustainable Target Date Funds are segregated funds available through a group variable annuity policy issued by The Canada Life Assurance Company. Any amount allocated to a segregated fund is invested at the risk of the customer and may increase or decrease in value.

SOURCE Canada Life

For further information: Liz Kulyk, AVP, Media Relations & Public Affairs, Canada Life, 204-391-8515, [email protected]