LONDON, ON, Dec. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML), today announced that it is postponing the proposed mergers and related investor meetings of three mutual funds in its Counsel Portfolios lineup.

CLIML is postponing the following fund mergers:

Terminating Fund Continuing Fund Counsel Retirement Preservation Portfolio Counsel Conservative Portfolio Counsel Retirement Foundation Portfolio Counsel Balanced Portfolio Counsel Retirement Accumulation Portfolio Counsel Growth Portfolio

The proposed mergers were previously announced on November 15, 2024.

CLIML has concluded that due to the current uncertainty resulting from the Canada Post mail service disruptions, it would be prudent and in the best interests of each of the Terminating Funds and the Continuing Funds to defer the investor meetings and the proposed mergers to a future date. CLIML will provide investors with an update with respect to the proposed mergers and related investor meetings when available.

About Canada Life Investment Management Ltd.

Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML) is an investment management firm offering wealth management products and services for individuals, families and business owners. The funds are sub-advised by leading asset managers, providing access to specialized investment expertise from around the world. CLIML is a subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company. Learn more.

For more information, contact: Leezann Freed-Lobchuk, Director, Media Relations, Canada Life, [email protected]