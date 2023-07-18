Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. makes changes to its mutual fund line-up Français

Canada Life

18 Jul, 2023, 08:30 ET

Fund line-up evolving through fund name changes, reopening and risk rating changes

LONDON, ON, July 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML) announced changes to its mutual fund line-up, including renaming funds, reopening three funds to purchases and changing risk ratings. These changes aim to offer a more cohesive, relevant mutual fund shelf for advisors and their clients.

Mutual fund name changes
Effective July 18, 2023, CLIML is continuing to streamline the names of its mutual fund line-up by re-naming 12 funds, which includes removing the Pathways brand. This simplified naming convention better aligns these funds with the rest of the Canada Life mutual fund shelf and helps make it easier for advisors to navigate. The re-named funds are listed below:

New name

Old name

Canada Life Canadian Core Fixed Income
Fund

Canada Life Pathways Core Bond Fund

Canada Life Canadian Core Plus Fixed
Income Fund

Canada Life Pathways Core Plus Bond Fund

Canada Life Global Core Plus Bond Fund

Canada Life Pathways Global Core Plus
Bond Fund

Canada Life Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund

Canada Life Pathways Global Multi Sector
Bond Fund

Canada Life Canadian Concentrated Equity
Fund

Canada Life Pathways Canadian
Concentrated Equity Fund

Canada Life U.S. Concentrated Equity Fund

Canada Life Pathways US Concentrated
Equity Fund

Canada Life International Value Fund

Canada Life Pathways International Equity
Fund

Canada Life International Concentrated
Equity Fund

Canada Life Pathways International
Concentrated Equity Fund

Canada Life Emerging Markets Large Cap
Equity Fund

Canada Life Pathways Emerging Markets
Large Cap Equity Fund

Canada Life Emerging Markets Concentrated
Equity Fund

Canada Life Pathways Emerging Markets
Equity Fund 

Canada Life Global Tactical Fund

Canada Life Pathways Global Tactical Fund

Canada Life U.S. All Cap Growth Fund

Canada Life US All Cap Growth Fund


Reopening select mutual funds

CLIML is committed to ensuring its product shelf remains relevant and competitive through changing market conditions. That's why today, it's reopening all series of three mutual funds to purchases. These funds are:

Fund name

Canada Life Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund

Canada Life Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Canada Life Precious Metals Fund


Risk rating changes to select mutual funds
Effective immediately, the risk rating for the following mutual funds will change. All other fund details remain the same.

Funds with an increased risk rating:

Fund name

Previous Risk
Rating

New Risk Rating

Canada Life Canadian Focused Dividend Fund

Low-to-medium

Medium

Canada Life Canadian Dividend Fund

Low-to-medium

Medium

Canada Life Canadian Focused Growth Fund

Low-to-medium

Medium

Canada Life Global Dividend Fund

Low-to-medium

Medium

Canada Life Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Medium

Medium-to-high


Fund with a decreased risk rating:

Fund name

Previous Risk
Rating

New Risk Rating

Canada Life Global Low Volatility Fund

Medium

Low-to-medium


CLIML reviews its funds' risk ratings at least annually, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change, in accordance with the investment risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators.

The above changes are the result of an annual review and are not a result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies, or management of any of the funds.

About Canada Life Investment Management Ltd.

Canada Life Investment Management is an investment management firm offering wealth management products and services for individuals, families and business owners. The funds are sub-advised by leading asset managers, providing access to specialized investment expertise from around the world. CLIML is a subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company. Learn more.

For further information: Liz Kulyk, AVP, Media & Public Affairs, The Canada Life Assurance Company, 204-391-8515, [email protected]

