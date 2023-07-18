18 Jul, 2023, 08:30 ET
Fund line-up evolving through fund name changes, reopening and risk rating changes
LONDON, ON, July 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML) announced changes to its mutual fund line-up, including renaming funds, reopening three funds to purchases and changing risk ratings. These changes aim to offer a more cohesive, relevant mutual fund shelf for advisors and their clients.
Mutual fund name changes
Effective July 18, 2023, CLIML is continuing to streamline the names of its mutual fund line-up by re-naming 12 funds, which includes removing the Pathways brand. This simplified naming convention better aligns these funds with the rest of the Canada Life mutual fund shelf and helps make it easier for advisors to navigate. The re-named funds are listed below:
New name
Old name
Canada Life Canadian Core Fixed Income
Canada Life Pathways Core Bond Fund
Canada Life Canadian Core Plus Fixed
Canada Life Pathways Core Plus Bond Fund
Canada Life Global Core Plus Bond Fund
Canada Life Pathways Global Core Plus
Canada Life Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund
Canada Life Pathways Global Multi Sector
Canada Life Canadian Concentrated Equity
Canada Life Pathways Canadian
Canada Life U.S. Concentrated Equity Fund
Canada Life Pathways US Concentrated
Canada Life International Value Fund
Canada Life Pathways International Equity
Canada Life International Concentrated
Canada Life Pathways International
Canada Life Emerging Markets Large Cap
Canada Life Pathways Emerging Markets
Canada Life Emerging Markets Concentrated
Canada Life Pathways Emerging Markets
Canada Life Global Tactical Fund
Canada Life Pathways Global Tactical Fund
Canada Life U.S. All Cap Growth Fund
|
Canada Life US All Cap Growth Fund
Reopening select mutual funds
CLIML is committed to ensuring its product shelf remains relevant and competitive through changing market conditions. That's why today, it's reopening all series of three mutual funds to purchases. These funds are:
Fund name
Canada Life Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund
Canada Life Emerging Markets Equity Fund
Canada Life Precious Metals Fund
Risk rating changes to select mutual funds
Effective immediately, the risk rating for the following mutual funds will change. All other fund details remain the same.
Funds with an increased risk rating:
Fund name
Previous Risk
New Risk Rating
Canada Life Canadian Focused Dividend Fund
Low-to-medium
Medium
Canada Life Canadian Dividend Fund
Low-to-medium
Medium
Canada Life Canadian Focused Growth Fund
Low-to-medium
Medium
Canada Life Global Dividend Fund
Low-to-medium
Medium
Canada Life Emerging Markets Equity Fund
Medium
Medium-to-high
Fund with a decreased risk rating:
Fund name
Previous Risk
New Risk Rating
Canada Life Global Low Volatility Fund
Medium
Low-to-medium
CLIML reviews its funds' risk ratings at least annually, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change, in accordance with the investment risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators.
The above changes are the result of an annual review and are not a result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies, or management of any of the funds.
Canada Life Investment Management is an investment management firm offering wealth management products and services for individuals, families and business owners. The funds are sub-advised by leading asset managers, providing access to specialized investment expertise from around the world. CLIML is a subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company. Learn more.
For further information: Liz Kulyk, AVP, Media & Public Affairs, The Canada Life Assurance Company, 204-391-8515, [email protected]
