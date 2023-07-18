Fund line-up evolving through fund name changes, reopening and risk rating changes

LONDON, ON, July 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML) announced changes to its mutual fund line-up, including renaming funds, reopening three funds to purchases and changing risk ratings. These changes aim to offer a more cohesive, relevant mutual fund shelf for advisors and their clients.

Mutual fund name changes

Effective July 18, 2023, CLIML is continuing to streamline the names of its mutual fund line-up by re-naming 12 funds, which includes removing the Pathways brand. This simplified naming convention better aligns these funds with the rest of the Canada Life mutual fund shelf and helps make it easier for advisors to navigate. The re-named funds are listed below:

New name Old name Canada Life Canadian Core Fixed Income

Fund Canada Life Pathways Core Bond Fund Canada Life Canadian Core Plus Fixed

Income Fund Canada Life Pathways Core Plus Bond Fund Canada Life Global Core Plus Bond Fund Canada Life Pathways Global Core Plus

Bond Fund Canada Life Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund Canada Life Pathways Global Multi Sector

Bond Fund Canada Life Canadian Concentrated Equity

Fund Canada Life Pathways Canadian

Concentrated Equity Fund Canada Life U.S. Concentrated Equity Fund Canada Life Pathways US Concentrated

Equity Fund Canada Life International Value Fund Canada Life Pathways International Equity

Fund Canada Life International Concentrated

Equity Fund Canada Life Pathways International

Concentrated Equity Fund Canada Life Emerging Markets Large Cap

Equity Fund Canada Life Pathways Emerging Markets

Large Cap Equity Fund Canada Life Emerging Markets Concentrated

Equity Fund Canada Life Pathways Emerging Markets

Equity Fund Canada Life Global Tactical Fund Canada Life Pathways Global Tactical Fund Canada Life U.S. All Cap Growth Fund Canada Life US All Cap Growth Fund



Reopening select mutual funds

CLIML is committed to ensuring its product shelf remains relevant and competitive through changing market conditions. That's why today, it's reopening all series of three mutual funds to purchases. These funds are:

Fund name Canada Life Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund Canada Life Emerging Markets Equity Fund Canada Life Precious Metals Fund



Risk rating changes to select mutual funds

Effective immediately, the risk rating for the following mutual funds will change. All other fund details remain the same.

Funds with an increased risk rating:

Fund name Previous Risk

Rating New Risk Rating Canada Life Canadian Focused Dividend Fund Low-to-medium Medium Canada Life Canadian Dividend Fund Low-to-medium Medium Canada Life Canadian Focused Growth Fund Low-to-medium Medium Canada Life Global Dividend Fund Low-to-medium Medium Canada Life Emerging Markets Equity Fund Medium Medium-to-high



Fund with a decreased risk rating:

Fund name Previous Risk

Rating New Risk Rating Canada Life Global Low Volatility Fund Medium Low-to-medium



CLIML reviews its funds' risk ratings at least annually, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change, in accordance with the investment risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators.

The above changes are the result of an annual review and are not a result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies, or management of any of the funds.

About Canada Life Investment Management Ltd.

Canada Life Investment Management is an investment management firm offering wealth management products and services for individuals, families and business owners. The funds are sub-advised by leading asset managers, providing access to specialized investment expertise from around the world. CLIML is a subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company. Learn more.

