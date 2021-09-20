"We're excited to continue expanding our product offering," said Paul Orlander, Executive Vice-President, Individual Customer, Canada Life. "We recognize Canadians are looking for greater transparency in how and where their money is invested. These new funds are just one way Canada Life is affirming its commitment to responsible investing, while helping Canadians meet their financial planning needs."

Constructed as a fund of fund solution, each portfolio will be actively managed to consider both ESG attributes as well as risk and return properties:

Canada Life Sustainable Conservative Portfolio: Designed for Canadians seeking to generate a moderate level of income with the potential for some long-term capital growth using a responsible investing approach.

Canada Life Sustainable Balanced Portfolio: Designed for Canadians seeking to generate a balance of income and long-term capital growth using a responsible investing approach.

Canada Life Sustainable Growth Portfolio: Designed for Canadians seeking to generate long-term capital growth with some income using a responsible investing approach.

These portfolios use a unique multi-strategy approach that blends several distinct responsible investing strategies.

"Today, more than ever before, our client's care about how their choices impact the environment and society. They have higher expectations when it comes to environmental, social and governance issues," said Hugh Moncrieff, Executive Vice President, Advisory Network and Industry Affairs, Canada Life. "These all-in-one portfolio solutions will help our clients align their investments with those values, all while working towards their financial goals."



The Canada Life Sustainable Portfolios will be sub-advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM), a leader in responsible investing. JPMAM's depth of experience in multi-asset investing, combined with the firm's extensive resources dedicated to ESG analysis, makes them the ideal sub-advisor to deliver the right expertise for these portfolios.

"We're proud to partner with a global leader in sustainable investing to bring Canadians purpose-driven, performance-focused investment solutions," said Orlander.

For more information on the Canada Life Sustainable Portfolios, visit canadalife.com/investing.

Coming soon

The Canada Life Assurance Company will introduce a segregated fund version of these Sustainable Portfolios, providing more investment options for Canadians to meet their financial goals.

Sustainable target date portfolios will also be made available for group plan sponsors to help them add responsible investing solutions to support plan members' retirement savings goals.

Canada Life Sustainable Portfolios are available as mutual funds managed by Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. offered exclusively through Quadrus Investment Services Ltd. In Q4 2021, they will be available through an individual segregated funds policy and/or a variable group annuity policy both issued by Canada Life.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the brand for the asset management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide. JP Morgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc. is the sub-advisor to the funds mentioned herein. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is not affiliated with Canada Life.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

A description of the key features of the segregated fund policy is contained in the information folder. Any amount allocated to a segregated fund is invested at the risk of the policyowner and may increase or decrease in value.

About Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML)

CLIML is the investment fund management subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company, a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For more than 170 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.



On January 1, 2020, Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life became one company – Canada Life, and today, we proudly serve more than 12 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

SOURCE Canada Life

For further information: Liz Kulyk, AVP, Media Relations & Public Affairs, Canada Life, 204-391-8515, [email protected]