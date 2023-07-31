New mutual fund helps investors build more resilient portfolios for changing market conditions

LONDON, ON, July 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML) is announcing an enhancement to its mutual fund line up with the addition of the new Canada Life Diversified Real Assets Fund. This new fund is another step forward on Canada Life's journey to build a leading wealth management offering that equips advisors to meet their clients' evolving needs.

"Just like market environments, investors' needs are always changing. We're committed to evolving with them and helping them achieve their long-term goals, no matter what the market brings," said Steve Fiorelli, Senior Vice-President, Wealth Solutions, Canada Life and Chief Executive Officer, CLIML. "This new fund will help us increase the options we can offer advisors and their clients and supports our goal of becoming a leading non-bank wealth provider in Canada."

The new diversified real assets fund will be sub-advised by Cohen & Steers Capital Management Inc., a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets. Adding Cohen & Steers to their roster of investment experts is part of CLIML's continued commitment to partnering with investment managers with a strong track record of success.

"Recently, we've seen inflation at 40-year highs, and experienced considerable market volatility. We're responding accordingly to help investors stay on track," said Fiorelli. "Real assets can offer them the opportunity to build more resilient portfolios equipped to navigate changing market environments."

The Canada Life Diversified Real Assets Fund is a multi-strategy fund that blends four distinct real asset classes (real estate, infrastructure, commodities and natural resource equities) together with short-term fixed income securities and real bonds. It's strategically constructed and tactically managed, aiming to thrive in inflationary market environments.

The real asset blend seeks to deliver attractive total return potential, diversification benefits, and inflation protection. The short-term fixed income securities and real bonds provide a risk management lever that aims to provide the fund with stability and additional inflation protection.

Coming soon: later this fall, Canada Life will also make this available as a segregated fund to continue helping investors access the products they need to build more resilient portfolios.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Canada Life Investment Management Ltd.

Canada Life Investment Management is an investment management firm offering wealth management products and services for individuals, families and business owners. The funds are sub-advised by leading asset managers, providing access to specialized investment expertise from around the world. CLIML is a subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company. Learn more.

