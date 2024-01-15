Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. announces results of special meetings on mergers and terminations as well as other changes to its mutual fund lineup Français

News provided by

The Canada Life Assurance Company

Jan 15, 2024, 17:00 ET

LONDON, ON, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML) today announced the results of special meetings held on January 15, 2024, where investor approval was sought for certain fund mergers and terminations as outlined below. These mergers are intended to make it easier for advisors and investors to navigate the Canada Life mutual fund product shelf. The mergers and terminations will take place on or about January 26, 2024.

CLIML also announced two additional changes to its mutual fund shelf. Effective January 16, 2024, Canada Life U.S. Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund will be re-opened for new investments. Effective January 26, 2024, the risk rating of Canada Life Global Multi-Sector Fixed Income Fund will change.

Fund mergers

The following fund mergers were approved by investors on January 15, 2024, and are expected to take effect on or about January 26, 2024.

Terminating Fund 

Continuing Fund 

Canada Life U.S. Mid Cap Growth Fund

Canada Life U.S. Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund

Canada Life Global Growth Balanced Fund

Canada Life Global Strategic Income Fund

Canada Life Global Growth Opportunities Balanced Fund

Canada Life Global Balanced Fund

Canada Life Global Value Balanced Fund

Canada Life Global Balanced Fund

Canada Life U.S. Growth Fund

Canada Life U.S. All Cap Growth Fund

Canada Life American Value Fund

Canada Life U.S. Value Fund

Canada Life European Equity Fund

Canada Life International Equity Fund

Canada Life Global Dividend Fund

Canada Life Global All Cap Equity Fund

Canada Life Global Founders Fund

Canada Life Global All Cap Equity Fund

Canada Life International Growth Fund

Canada Life International Equity Fund

Canada Life North American Specialty Fund

Canada Life U.S. Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund

Canada Life Global Infrastructure Fund

Canada Life Diversified Real Assets Fund

Canada Life Global Real Estate Fund

Canada Life Diversified Real Assets Fund

Canada Life Science and Technology Fund

Canada Life Global Growth Opportunities Fund

Fund terminations

The following fund terminations were approved by investors on January 15, 2024, and liquidation and termination is expected to take effect on or about January 26, 2024.

  • Canada Life Short-Term Bond Fund
  • Canada Life Canadian Tactical Bond Fund
Re-opening Canada Life U.S. Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund

CLIML is committed to keeping its product shelf relevant and competitive through changing market conditions. That's why on January 16, 2024, it's reopening all series of the Canada Life U.S. Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund to new investors.

The predecessor fund, Mackenzie US Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund, was closed to new investors on July 30, 2021 due to capacity constraints identified by the sub-advisor, Mackenzie Investments. Prior to January 16, 2024, advisors weren't able to make purchases into the Fund for new investors. The sub-advisor has closely monitored the capacity of the Fund and has determined that it can now accept new investors. Therefore, CLIML has determined that it is the appropriate time to re-open it to new investors.

Risk rating change to Canada Life Global Multi-Sector Fixed Income Fund

Effective on or about January 26, 2024, the risk rating for the Fund will decrease.

Fund Name

Previous Risk Rating

New Risk Rating

Canada Life Global Multi-Sector Fixed Income Fund

Low-to-medium

Low


CLIML reviews its funds' risk ratings at least annually, and when a fund undergoes a material change, in accordance with the investment risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators.

The above change is the result of the upcoming sub-advisor change announced on November 9, 2023. The Fund will now aim to invest approximately 100 per cent into units of the Canada Life Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Canada Life Investment Management Ltd.

Canada Life Investment Management is an investment management firm offering wealth management products and services for individuals, families and business owners. The funds are sub-advised by leading asset managers, providing access to specialized investment expertise from around the world. CLIML is a subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company. Learn more.

SOURCE The Canada Life Assurance Company

For further information: Tim Oracheski, Vice-President, Communications, Canada Life, [email protected]

Organization Profile

The Canada Life Assurance Company

Three iconic Canadian brands are coming together under one brand – Canada Life – to better serve their more than 13 million customer relationships across Canada and to position the companies for even stronger growth. Effective immediately, The Great-West Life Assurance...