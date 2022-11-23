LONDON, ON, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML) today announced that it is seeking to merge five Canada Life mutual funds on or about February 3, 2023. These mergers will make it easier for advisors and investors to navigate the Canada Life mutual fund product shelf.

Mergers to be voted on:

A special meeting will be held on or about January 18, 2023, where investors will be asked to approve the mergers described below:

Terminating Fund Continuing Fund Canada Life Canadian Low Volatility

Fund Canada Life Canadian Core Dividend

Fund Canada Life U.S. Low Volatility Fund Canada Life U.S. Value Fund

A notice-and-access document will be mailed on or about December 16, 2022 to all investors of record as at November 28, 2022.

Mergers not requiring a vote:

The fund mergers described below were reviewed and approved by the Canada Life Funds Independent Review Committee after determining that the mergers, if implemented, achieve a fair and reasonable result for each of the Terminating Funds:

Terminating Fund Continuing Fund Canada Life Pathways Money Market

Fund Canada Life Money Market Fund Canada Life Pathways Canadian

Equity Fund Canada Life Canadian Growth Fund Canada Life Pathways US Equity

Fund Canada Life U.S. Value Fund



Investors of the Terminating Funds will be sent a written notice detailing changes related to the mergers at least 60 days prior to the effective date.

All mergers will be affected on a tax-deferred basis for investors.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML)

CLIML is the investment fund management subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company, a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For more than 170 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.

We proudly serve more than 12 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

