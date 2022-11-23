Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. announces proposed changes to their mutual fund lineup Français

Canada Life

Nov 23, 2022, 09:00 ET

LONDON, ON, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML) today announced that it is seeking to merge five Canada Life mutual funds on or about February 3, 2023.  These mergers will make it easier for advisors and investors to navigate the Canada Life mutual fund product shelf.

Mergers to be voted on:

A special meeting will be held on or about January 18, 2023, where investors will be asked to approve the mergers described below:

Terminating Fund 

Continuing Fund 

Canada Life Canadian Low Volatility
Fund 

Canada Life Canadian Core Dividend
Fund 

Canada Life U.S. Low Volatility Fund 

Canada Life U.S. Value Fund  

A notice-and-access document will be mailed on or about December 16, 2022 to all investors of record as at November 28, 2022.

Mergers not requiring a vote:

The fund mergers described below were reviewed and approved by the Canada Life Funds Independent Review Committee after determining that the mergers, if implemented, achieve a fair and reasonable result for each of the Terminating Funds:

Terminating Fund 

Continuing Fund 

Canada Life Pathways Money Market
Fund 

Canada Life Money Market Fund 

Canada Life Pathways Canadian
Equity Fund 

Canada Life Canadian Growth Fund 

Canada Life Pathways US Equity
Fund 

Canada Life U.S. Value Fund 


Investors of the Terminating Funds will be sent a written notice detailing changes related to the mergers at least 60 days prior to the effective date.

All mergers will be affected on a tax-deferred basis for investors.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
About Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML)

CLIML is the investment fund management subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company, a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For more than 170 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.

We proudly serve more than 12 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

Liz Kulyk, AVP, Media Relations & Public Affairs, Canada Life, 204-391-8515

