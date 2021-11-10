WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML) today announced the reduction of the management fee to certain series of the Canada Life Canadian Income Fund and the Canada Life Pathways Emerging Markets Equity Fund.

The following changes are effective on or about November 18, 2021:

Fund Affected series Current

management fee New management fee Canada Life Canadian

Income Fund QFW, QFW5, FW, FW5 0.75 per cent 0.65 per cent Canada Life Pathways

Emerging Markets

Equity Fund QFW, FW 0.95 per cent 0.90 per cent

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

About Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML)

CLIML is the investment fund management subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company, a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For more than 170 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.



On January 1, 2020, Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life became one company – Canada Life, and today, we proudly serve more than 12 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

