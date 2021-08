WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML), Canada Life's investment fund management subsidiary, today announced series name changes, the renaming of certain Canada Life Mutual FundsTM (or Canada Life Funds), a sub-advisory change to the Canada Life Floating Rate Income Fund and changes to its deferred sales charge purchase options as part of a strategic initiative to modernize the company's product lineup.

Fund name changes

The new fund names will provide greater transparency and are more reflective of the mandates, making it easier for advisors to navigate the company's fund offering. This will help advisors to recommend relevant funds that will meet the needs of clients and help clients better understand what they are investing in.

The following changes are effective on or about August 19, 2021:

Current name New name Canada Life Diversified Fixed Income Folio Fund Canada Life Diversified Fixed Income Portfolio Canada Life Conservative Folio Fund Canada Life Conservative Portfolio Canada Life Moderate Folio Fund Canada Life Moderate Portfolio Canada Life Balanced Folio Fund Canada Life Balanced Portfolio Canada Life Advanced Folio Fund Canada Life Advanced Portfolio Canada Life Aggressive Folio Fund Canada Life Aggressive Portfolio Canada Life Core Bond Fund (Portico) Canada Life Canadian Core Bond Fund Canada Life Tactical Bond Fund (Portico) Canada Life Canadian Tactical Bond Fund Canada Life Corporate Bond Fund (Portico) Canada Life Canadian Corporate Bond Fund Canada Life Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund (T. Rowe Price) Canada Life Global Multi-Sector Fixed Income Fund Canada Life North American High Yield Bond Fund Canada Life North American High Yield Fixed Income Fund Canada Life Short-Term Bond Fund (Portico) Canada Life Short-Term Bond Fund Canada Life Core Plus Bond Fund (Portico) Canada Life Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund Canada Life Long Term Bond Fund (Portico) Canada Life Long Term Bond Fund Canada Life Balanced Fund (Beutel Goodman) Canada Life Canadian Value Balanced Fund Canada Life Monthly Income Fund (London Capital) Canada Life Monthly Income Fund Canada Life Canadian Balanced Fund Canada Life Canadian Stock Balanced Fund Canada Life Equity/Bond Fund (GLC) Canada Life Canadian Growth Balanced Fund Canada Life Income Fund (Portico) Canada Life Canadian Income Fund Canada Life Global Monthly Income Fund (London Capital) Canada Life Global Monthly Income Fund Canada Life Global Growth Balanced Fund (T. Rowe Price) Canada Life Global Growth Balanced Fund Canada Life Growth and Income Fund (GWLIM) Canada Life Global Growth and Income Fund Canada Life Global Focused Growth Balanced Fund Canada Life Global Growth Opportunities Balanced Fund Canada Life Global Value Balanced Fund (Beutel Goodman) Canada Life Global Value Balanced Fund Canada Life Canadian Dividend Fund (Laketon) Canada Life Canadian Core Dividend Fund Canada Life Dividend Fund (GWLIM) Canada Life Canadian Focused Dividend Fund Canada Life Canadian Growth Fund (GWLIM) Canada Life Canadian Growth Fund Canada Life Canadian Low Volatility Fund (London Capital) Canada Life Canadian Low Volatility Fund Canada Life Canadian Value Fund (FGP) Canada Life Canadian Value Fund Canada Life Canadian Equity Fund (Beutel Goodman) Canada Life Canadian Focused Value Fund Canada Life Canadian Equity Fund (Laketon) Canada Life Canadian Equity Fund Canada Life Mid Cap Canada Fund (GWLIM) Canada Life Canadian Small-Mid Cap Fund Canada Life American Equity Fund (Beutel Goodman) Canada Life American Value Fund Canada Life US Dividend Fund (GWLIM) Canada Life U.S. Dividend Fund Canada Life US Equity Fund (London Capital) Canada Life U.S. Growth Fund Canada Life US Value Fund (Putnam) Canada Life U.S. Value Fund Canada Life US Mid Cap Opportunities Fund Canada Life U.S. Mid Cap Growth Fund Canada Life US Low Volatility Fund (Putnam) Canada Life U.S. Low Volatility Fund Canada Life Global All Cap Equity Fund (Setanta) Canada Life Global All Cap Equity Fund Canada Life Global Growth Equity Fund (T. Rowe Price) Canada Life Global Growth Equity Fund Canada Life Global Dividend Equity Fund (Setanta) Canada Life Global Dividend Fund Canada Life Global Founders Fund (Beutel Goodman) Canada Life Global Founders Fund Canada Life Global Low Volatility Fund (ILIM) Canada Life Global Low Volatility Fund Canada Life International Core Equity Fund (JP Morgan) Canada Life International Equity Fund Canada Life International Opportunity Fund (JP Morgan) Canada Life International Growth Fund Canada Life Global Infrastructure Equity Fund (London Capital) Canada Life Global Infrastructure Fund Canada Life Science & Technology Fund (London Capital) Canada Life Science and Technology Fund Canada Life Global Real Estate Fund (London Capital) Canada Life Global Real Estate Fund

Series name changes

The following changes are effective on or about August 19, 2021 for the Canada Life Funds:

Current series name New series name Q A D5 T5 D8 T8 H F H5 F5 H8 F8 L W L5 W5 L8 W8 HW FW HW5 FW5 HW8 FW8

Deferred sales charge options change

Effective August 19, 2021, the redemption charge (RC) purchase option and the low-load (LL) purchase option are no longer available for purchase on all applicable series of the Canada Life Funds, including purchases made through systematic plans such as pre-authorized contribution plans or the dollar-cost averaging service. Securities purchased under the RC and LL purchase options prior to the effective date may continue to be held in investor accounts and will continue to receive applicable distributions according to each Canada Life Fund's distribution policy. Switching from securities of a Canada Life Fund previously purchased under the RC or LL purchase options to securities of another Canada Life Fund, under the same purchase option, will continue to be available.

Sub-advisor change to Canada Life Floating Rate Income Fund

Effective on or about August 19, 2021, Mackenzie Financial Corporation will be named sub-advisor to the Canada Life Floating Rate Income Fund.

Canada Life Mutual Funds, Canada Life and design are trademarks of The Canada Life Assurance Company

About Canada Life Investment Management Ltd.

CLIML is the investment fund management subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company, a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For more than 170 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.

On January 1, 2020, Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life became one company – Canada Life, and today, we proudly serve more than 12 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Canada Life

For further information: Liz Kulyk, AVP, Media Relations & Public Affairs, Canada Life, 204-391-8515, [email protected]