LONDON, ON, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML), fund manager for the Counsel Portfolios, today announced changes reflected in the renewal and newly consolidated simplified prospectuses for the Counsel and IPC funds.

The following funds are being renamed effective Oct. 29, 2024. There are no changes to their investment objectives or risk ratings.

Former fund name New fund name IPC Monthly Income Portfolio Counsel Monthly Income Portfolio IPC Conservative Income Portfolio Counsel Conservative Income Portfolio IPC Essentials Income Portfolio Counsel Essentials Income Portfolio IPC Essentials Balanced Portfolio Counsel Essentials Balanced Portfolio IPC Essentials Growth Portfolio Counsel Essentials Growth Portfolio IPC Focus Conservative Portfolio Counsel Focus Conservative Portfolio IPC Focus Balanced Portfolio Counsel Focus Balanced Portfolio IPC Focus Growth Portfolio Counsel Focus Growth Portfolio IPC Focus Equity Portfolio Counsel Focus Equity Portfolio IPC Global Income & Growth Portfolio Counsel Global Income & Growth Portfolio IPC High Interest Savings Fund Counsel High Interest Savings Fund IPC Multi-Factor Canadian Equity* Counsel Multi-Factor Canadian Equity IPC Multi-Factor U.S. Equity* Counsel Multi-Factor U.S. Equity IPC Multi-Factor International Equity* Counsel Multi-Factor International Equity



* These funds are not offered under a simplified prospectus.

In addition, the following funds are now available for investors in Quebec:

English fund name French fund name Counsel All Equity Portfolio Portefeuille toutes actions Counsel Counsel Balanced Portfolio Portefeuille équilibré Counsel Counsel Canadian Value Valeur canadienne Counsel Counsel Conservative Portfolio Portefeuille conservateur Counsel Counsel Global Dividend Dividende mondial Counsel Counsel Growth Portfolio Portefeuille croissance Counsel Counsel High Yield Fixed Income Revenu fixe à rendement élevé Counsel Counsel International Growth Croissance internationale Counsel Counsel International Value Valeur internationale Counsel Counsel Money Market Marché monétaire Counsel Counsel Retirement Accumulation Portfolio Portefeuille accumulation de retraite Counsel Counsel Retirement Foundation Portfolio Portefeuille fondation de retraite Counsel Counsel Retirement Preservation Portfolio Portefeuille préservation de retraite Counsel Counsel Short Term Bond Obligations à court terme Counsel Counsel U.S. Growth Croissance américaine Counsel Counsel U.S. Growth Equity Actions américaines de croissance Counsel Counsel U.S. Value Valeur américaine Counsel

CIBC Mellon Trust Company has been appointed as the custodian for the Counsel Portfolios, replacing Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC).

These changes do not impact the management of the Counsel Portfolios. No action is required on the part of investors or advisors.

On Oct. 1, CLIML became the manager, trustee, portfolio manager and promoter for the Counsel Portfolios following the amalgamation with Counsel Portfolio Services Inc.

About Canada Life Investment Management Ltd.

Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML) is an investment management firm offering wealth management products and services for individuals, families and business owners. The funds are sub-advised by leading asset managers, providing access to specialized investment expertise from around the world. CLIML is a subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company. Learn more.

SOURCE Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML)

For more information, contact: Leezann Freed-Lobchuk, Director, Media Relations, Canada Life, [email protected]