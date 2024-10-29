Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. announces changes to the Counsel Portfolios Français

LONDON, ON, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML), fund manager for the Counsel Portfolios, today announced changes reflected in the renewal and newly consolidated simplified prospectuses for the Counsel and IPC funds.

The following funds are being renamed effective Oct. 29, 2024. There are no changes to their investment objectives or risk ratings.

Former fund name

New fund name

IPC Monthly Income Portfolio

Counsel Monthly Income Portfolio

IPC Conservative Income Portfolio

Counsel Conservative Income Portfolio

IPC Essentials Income Portfolio

Counsel Essentials Income Portfolio

IPC Essentials Balanced Portfolio

Counsel Essentials Balanced Portfolio

IPC Essentials Growth Portfolio

Counsel Essentials Growth Portfolio

IPC Focus Conservative Portfolio

Counsel Focus Conservative Portfolio

IPC Focus Balanced Portfolio

Counsel Focus Balanced Portfolio

IPC Focus Growth Portfolio

Counsel Focus Growth Portfolio

IPC Focus Equity Portfolio

Counsel Focus Equity Portfolio

IPC Global Income & Growth Portfolio

Counsel Global Income & Growth Portfolio

IPC High Interest Savings Fund

Counsel High Interest Savings Fund

IPC Multi-Factor Canadian Equity*

Counsel Multi-Factor Canadian Equity

IPC Multi-Factor U.S. Equity*

Counsel Multi-Factor U.S. Equity

IPC Multi-Factor International Equity*

Counsel Multi-Factor International Equity

* These funds are not offered under a simplified prospectus.

In addition, the following funds are now available for investors in Quebec:

English fund name

French fund name

Counsel All Equity Portfolio

Portefeuille toutes actions Counsel

Counsel Balanced Portfolio

Portefeuille équilibré Counsel

Counsel Canadian Value

Valeur canadienne Counsel

Counsel Conservative Portfolio

Portefeuille conservateur Counsel

Counsel Global Dividend

Dividende mondial Counsel

Counsel Growth Portfolio

Portefeuille croissance Counsel

Counsel High Yield Fixed Income

Revenu fixe à rendement élevé Counsel

Counsel International Growth

Croissance internationale Counsel

Counsel International Value

Valeur internationale Counsel

Counsel Money Market

Marché monétaire Counsel

Counsel Retirement Accumulation Portfolio

Portefeuille accumulation de retraite Counsel

Counsel Retirement Foundation Portfolio

Portefeuille fondation de retraite Counsel

Counsel Retirement Preservation Portfolio

Portefeuille préservation de retraite Counsel

Counsel Short Term Bond

Obligations à court terme Counsel

Counsel U.S. Growth

Croissance américaine Counsel

Counsel U.S. Growth Equity

Actions américaines de croissance Counsel

Counsel U.S. Value

Valeur américaine Counsel

CIBC Mellon Trust Company has been appointed as the custodian for the Counsel Portfolios, replacing Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC).

These changes do not impact the management of the Counsel Portfolios. No action is required on the part of investors or advisors.

On Oct. 1, CLIML became the manager, trustee, portfolio manager and promoter for the Counsel Portfolios following the amalgamation with Counsel Portfolio Services Inc.

About Canada Life Investment Management Ltd.

Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML) is an investment management firm offering wealth management products and services for individuals, families and business owners. The funds are sub-advised by leading asset managers, providing access to specialized investment expertise from around the world. CLIML is a subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company. Learn more.

