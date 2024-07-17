LONDON, ON, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML) today announced the addition of Investment Planning Counsel – through IPC Investment Corporation and IPC Securities Corporation (together, "IPC Dealers") – as additional affiliated principal distributors for certain mutual funds, alongside Quadrus Investment Services Ltd.

Investors with an IPC Dealer will now have access to certain CLIML mutual funds.

The addition of the IPC Dealers as principal distributors does not impact existing CLIML investors or how the CLIML funds are managed.

About Canada Life Investment Management Ltd.

Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML) is an investment management firm offering wealth management products and services for individuals, families and business owners. Our funds are sub-advised by leading asset managers, providing access to specialized investment expertise from around the world. CLIML is a subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company and a member of the Great-West Lifeco Inc. group of companies.

About Quadrus Investment Services Ltd.

Quadrus is one of the largest mutual fund dealers in Canada. Our mutual fund options, along with the advice and guidance of your investment representative, can offer you powerful investment choices based on your needs, lifestyle and goals. Quadrus is a subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company and a member of the Great-West Lifeco Inc. group of companies.

About Investment Planning Counsel

Investment Planning Counsel Inc. (IPC), the parent company of the mutual fund dealer IPC Investment Corporation and the investment dealer IPC Securities Corporation, is an integrated wealth management company founded in 1996. IPC supports advisors in delivering a distinctive client service experience by providing client-focused advice. IPC is a subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company and a member of the Great-West Lifeco Inc. group of companies.

These funds are managed by Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. and offered exclusively by Quadrus Investment Services Ltd. and its affiliates IPC Investment Corporation and IPC Securities Corporation. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

