LONDON, ON, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML) and Counsel Portfolio Services Inc. (Counsel) today announced the legal amalgamation of CLIML and Counsel, effective on or about October 1, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

The amalgamated company, to be named Canada Life Investment Management Ltd., will continue to serve as the manager, trustee, portfolio manager and promoter of all CLIML and Counsel funds.

This amalgamation will create a centre of excellence to continue delivering an industry-leading experience for advisors and their clients. It will continue a consistent and aligned philosophy of hiring the best-in-class portfolio managers and sub-advisors.

The amalgamation will not impact how the CLIML or Counsel funds are managed.

About Canada Life Investment Management Ltd.

Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML) is an investment management firm offering wealth management products and services for individuals, families and business owners. Our funds are sub-advised by leading asset managers, providing access to specialized investment expertise from around the world. CLIML is a subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company and a member of the Great-West Lifeco Inc. group of companies.

About Counsel Portfolio Services Inc.

Counsel is a subsidiary of Investment Planning Counsel Inc. ("IPC Inc."). Counsel provides comprehensive, objective portfolio solutions utilizing the strength and expertise of third-party portfolio managers. Counsel is a subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company and a member of the Great-West Lifeco Inc. group of companies.

SOURCE Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML)

For more information, contact: Leezann Freed-Lobchuk, Director, Communications, [email protected]