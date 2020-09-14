Campaign aimed at helping Canadians plan for life as they know it

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada Life today announced the launch of its first-ever mass media campaign. Centred around the tagline, "For life as you know it," the campaign focuses on the unique realities of each Canadian's lives and guiding them towards a financial plan that fits for them.

"For more than 170 years, Canadians have trusted us to deliver on the promises we have made, and as we adjust to our new normal, we want Canadians to know that even with life's uncertainties, we're here to listen, understand and help guide them to a plan and to solutions that work for them," said Jeff Marshall, Senior Vice-President and Chief Digital and Brand Officer, Canada Life. "Canadians need guidance and advice now more than ever – and Canada Life is here to help as they plan for their next steps in life."

In partnership with TAXI, the campaign runs from mid-September through November. At the core of the campaign will be a TV commercial, as well as digital video, digital display ads, social media and out of home advertising across major Canadian cities in English, French, simplified Chinese and traditional Chinese.

In addition, Canada Life is introducing its new brand positioning statement, "Insurance, Investments, Advice," which will often be seen beside the logo, outlining the company's core capabilities.

"Helping to tell the story of this iconic Canadian company is an honour for everyone at TAXI," said Scott Beffort, President, North America, Signal by TAXI. "There are very few companies today that have been a part of Canada since the beginning, have personal relationships with Canadians in communities reaching coast-to-coast-to-coast and, in this time of uncertainty, can bring real benefit to Canadians. We're proud to be a partner and thrilled with the work we've created together."

Earlier this year, and following the company's move to one brand in the Canadian marketplace, Canada Life was recognized as the fastest growing brand in Canada by Brand Finance, becoming the first Canadian insurance company to earn this honour.

"With our recent move to one brand and one company, Canadians have already seen more from our company than in years' past. With this mass media campaign, Canadians can expect to see even more of Canada Life in the places and media platforms they engage with on a daily basis," said Mr. Marshall, noting that in the past, a focus on external brand promotion was not a top priority. "With a new, more relatable brand, we're excited to tell our story and continue to introduce the new Canada Life to all Canadians in this big and bold way."

About The Canada Life Assurance Company

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For more than 170 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.

As of January 1, 2020, Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life became one company – Canada Life, and today, we proudly serve more than 13 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

About TAXI

TAXI is a North American brand and customer experience agency that harnesses creativity, technology, and culture to create connected brands. Founded in 1992, its principal offices are in Toronto, Montréal, Vancouver, and New York. TAXI works with client partners including Rogers, Canadian Tire, Audi, Canada Life, Mark's, Danone, Mohegan Sun, Diva Cup and Pfizer. For more information, visit agency.taxi. TAXI is part of the VMLY&R network, and a WPP company (NYSE: WPP).

