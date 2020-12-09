Six Canadian charities to receive $10,000

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Canada Life announced the recipients of their 2020 Seasonal gift. Each of these six registered Canadian charities will receive a one-time donation of $10,000.

2020 has been a challenging year for so many, and these gifts are meant to help Canadians who need it most this holiday season. Typically, Canada Life employees choose one charity for a seasonal donation, but this year the organization did things differently.

"The needs in our communities this year are unique, and so was our approach," said Jeff Macoun, President and COO, Canada, for Canada Life. "Registered charities are working harder than ever to support Canadians, but we recognize that they're seeing less financial support because of the pandemic. That's why we increased our donation amount to $60,000 this year and split it between six charities from coast to coast – to make an even bigger impact."

In October, Canada Life called on registered charities in Canada to apply for this gift. From there, applicants were short-listed, and employees voted on which charity in their geographic area they wanted to receive this donation.

The final recipients are:

1JustCity in Winnipeg, MB , which supports community services and programming for low income neighbourhoods.





in , which supports community services and programming for low income neighbourhoods. Carmichael Outreach Inc . in Regina, SK , a local centre which helps those experiencing poverty and homelessness.





. in , a local centre which helps those experiencing poverty and homelessness. Honoring Indigenous Peoples (HIP) Charitable Corporation , in Toronto, ON , which provides essential supplies like food, clothing, hygiene supplies and more to remote Indigenous communities.





, in , which provides essential supplies like food, clothing, hygiene supplies and more to remote Indigenous communities. Mères Avec Pouvoir in Montreal, QC , which offers programs that help single mothers assert their independence and balance multiple demands like school, work and family obligations.





in , which offers programs that help single mothers assert their independence and balance multiple demands like school, work and family obligations. SARA for Women Society in Mission, BC , which supports women and children experiencing domestic violence.





in , which supports women and children experiencing domestic violence. The Sunshine Foundation of Canada , located in London, ON , which supports children who live with severe disabilities.

Each of the six charities will use the gift in different ways. Nearly 3,000 Canada Life employees voted on who they wanted to receive these donations, which made the experience special and rewarding.

About The Canada Life Assurance Company

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For more than 170 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.

As of January 1, 2020, Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life became one company – Canada Life, and today, we proudly serve more than 13 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

