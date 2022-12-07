WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - In the spirit of helping more and more Canadians this holiday season, Canada Life is giving an additional $100,000 to registered charities across the country. Each recipient charity will receive an additional $10,000 donation to expand services and support.

Canada Life gives back with $100,000 in Holiday Gifts. (CNW Group/Canada Life)

"A hallmark of Canada Life is our commitment to communities. We're grateful to be able to give a little bit more this holiday season," said Doug Tkach, Senior Vice-President, Corporate Operations and Workplace Strategies, Canada Life. "We're hopeful that with our gifts, these charities can help more families and communities when they need it most."

Canada Life's Holiday Gift campaign is an annual give-back program where employees nominate and vote for charities in their regions to receive additional financial support.

Read more about the recipients of our Holiday Gifts.

About The Canada Life Assurance Company

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For 175 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.

On January 1, 2020, Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life became one company – Canada Life, and today, we proudly serve more than 12 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

Liz Kulyk, Assistant Vice-President, Media & Public Affairs, The Canada Life Assurance Company, 204-391-8515