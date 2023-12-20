WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Life today announced community investments to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), Children's Aid Foundation of Canada and YMCA Canada. Canada Life employees chose these charities to receive financial support as part of the company's annual Holiday Gift campaign. Since 2003, Canada Life has delivered over $1 million to 82 charities during a time of year when charities are looking for help to support all those who are seeking their services.

"At Canada Life, we believe in coming together to enrich lives and strengthen communities," says Jeff Macoun, President and Chief Operating Officer, Canada Life. "While our aim is to drive positive change year-round, we're grateful to be able to give a little bit more during the holiday season. We're hopeful that with our Holiday Gift campaign, the recipient charities can help even more families and communities when they need it most."

We're pleased to announce, the charity that received the most employee votes and will be gifted $50,000, is Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

"As Canada's national family care charity, RMHC has supported families with seriously ill children for more than 40 years," said Kate Horton, CEO, RMHC Canada. "Today 34 programs across the country give families a place to stay together while their child is treated at a nearby hospital, and provide support, tools and resources to make their journey a little easier. We are deeply grateful to Canada Life, and its employees, whose support will enable more than 298 nights of stay for RMHC families across Canada."

In addition, Children's Aid Foundation received the second most votes and will be receiving $25,000 and YMCA Canada will receive $10,000.

This year, the Holiday Gift charities were selected with our purpose in mind: To improve the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians.

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For 175 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.

Canada Life looks at all the ways we can support communities to help them reach their potential, every day. We work with organizations that are forward thinking and collaborative so that our efforts can create positive change. We're proud to contribute support for non-profit, charitable and community organizations each year through cash, in-kind contributions and employee volunteerism. This includes $11.1 million in charitable donations in 2022.

Today Canada Life proudly serves approximately 12 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

