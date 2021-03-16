New support for Canadians with complex medication needs

MARKHAM, ON, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ - HumanisRx and Canada Life have teamed up to provide HumanisRx's MedCheckUp program to Canada Life customers who are receiving disability benefits and have complex or unique medication needs. This makes Canada Life the first national insurer to offer medication reviews for disability.

Through the MedCheckUp medication management program, HumanisRx pharmacists provide one-on-one support to Canada Life plan members on disability by optimizing their complex or unique drug treatment. This can help members better achieve intended health outcomes, minimize side effects, and return to work faster.

The program is available exclusively through a direct referral from Canada Life's disability team. Once connected with a HumanisRx pharmacist, members receive a comprehensive medication review and follow-up consultations. These consultations complement the medication review programs under the public health systems in most provinces.

"We're pleased to offer these pharmacist-led interventions in disability as optimizing drug therapy is a key component in overall case management," says Christine Hildebrand, Vice-President, Health and Ability Strategy, Group Customer, Canada Life. "Based on the results of our pilot with HumanisRx, medication changes were recommended in 73 per cent of the cases. MedCheckUp is one example of our evolution in disability management and the various tools we have for our case managers."

"People with involved or unique medication needs can face challenges in managing their health because their medications may be complex, confusing, costly and may result in unwanted side effects," says Sayeh Radpay, President of HumanisRx. "Through the in-depth assessments provided by our pharmacists, together with guidance from Canada Life's disability case managers and the patient's own physician, we support members on disability throughout their return-to-work journey."

The response to the MedCheckUp program has been overwhelmingly positive from members.

"The assistance we've provided has, when needed, stretched beyond medications," Sayeh continues. "For example, we've helped members who are living with mental health and addictions issues obtain the support they needed at times when they needed it most. We're proud of our pharmacist team in their commitment to supporting members' journeys towards wellness."

About The Canada Life Assurance Company

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For more than 170 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.

On January 1, 2020, Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life became one company – Canada Life, and today, we proudly serve more than 12 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

About HumanisRx Corporation

HumanisRx is a Canadian owned company helping Canadians with complex or unique needs get the best results from their medications. Its team of licensed pharmacists and technology experts is dedicated to building solutions that support the shared goals of private and public payors, healthcare providers, health organizations and the Canadians they serve.

For media inquiries, please contact: Liz Kulyk, Assistant Vice-President, Media & Public Affairs, The Canada Life Assurance Company, 204-391-8515, [email protected]; Sayeh Radpay, HumanisRx Corporation, 647-231-4371, [email protected]