Canada Life expands line up with launch of passively managed ETF portfolios

Three new portfolios offer clients convenience, protection and value

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Life announced today the launch of Canada Life Index ETF Portfolios.

"With 175 years of experience under our belt, we've learned how to build one of the strongest segregated fund shelves in the industry," said Paul Orlander, Executive-Vice President, Individual Customer, Canada Life. "With this launch, we're continuing to modernize our product shelf by offering investors a simple, lower-cost, all-in-one portfolio that's diversified across asset classes and global regions."

Three new portfolios offer clients convenience, protection and value. (CNW Group/Canada Life)

These three new passively managed funds offer the convenience of an all-in-one managed portfolio, together with the same protection benefits offered by segregated fund policies. The three funds are:

Canada Life Index ETF Conservative Portfolio: The Fund seeks to provide investors with a portfolio providing income while also allowing for long-term capital appreciation by having a target asset mix of 70 per cent fixed income and 30 per cent equity.





The Fund seeks to provide investors with a portfolio providing income while also allowing for long-term capital appreciation by having a target asset mix of 70 per cent fixed income and 30 per cent equity. Canada Life Index ETF Balanced Portfolio: The Fund seeks to provide investors with a portfolio providing a balance between income and capital appreciation over the long term by having a target asset mix of 40 per cent fixed income and 60 per cent equity.





The Fund seeks to provide investors with a portfolio providing a balance between income and capital appreciation over the long term by having a target asset mix of 40 per cent fixed income and 60 per cent equity. Canada Life Index ETF Growth Portfolio: The Fund seeks to provide investors with a portfolio providing long-term capital appreciation, with some income by having a target asset mix of 20 per cent fixed income and 80 per cent equity.

Advisors now have more choice as they create customized client plans.

"At Canada Life, we're always looking for ways to make investing simple, more accessible and tailored to the diverse needs of all investors," said Hugh Moncrieff, Executive-Vice President, Advisory Network and Industry Affairs, Canada Life. "These three new portfolios are a timely solution to provide yet another way for advisors to address clients' evolving needs in a changing world."

A description of the key features of the segregated fund policy is contained in the information folder. Any amount allocated to a segregated fund is invested at the risk of the policyowner and may increase or decrease in value.

About The Canada Life Assurance Company

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For more than 170 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.

As of January 1, 2020, Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life became one company – Canada Life, and today, we proudly serve more than 12 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Canada Life

For further information: Liz Kulyk, Assistant Vice-President, Media & Public Affairs, The Canada Life Assurance Company, 204-391-8515, [email protected]