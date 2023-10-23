Move will help investors build more resilient portfolios for changing market conditions, better aligning with their values

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, The Canada Life Assurance Company (Canada Life) and Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML) are announcing enhancements to their segregated fund and mutual fund line-ups.

In response to the increasing demand for more sustainable investment solutions, the companies are making five of the underlying funds from the Canada Life Sustainable Portfolios™ available as standalone responsible investment branded mutual and segregated funds.

"Whether through the products they buy or the companies they do business with, Canadians are telling us they want to make a positive contribution to the world, while also working towards their financial goals – so we're helping them do exactly that with standalone, responsible investment solutions that seek to align with their values," said Steve Fiorelli, Senior Vice-President, Wealth Solutions, Canada Life and Chief Executive Officer, CLIML. "It's another way that Canada Life is affirming its commitment to responsible investing, while helping Canadians meet their financial planning needs."

Also, effective today, Canada Life is announcing an enhancement to its segregated fund shelf with the addition of the Diversified Real Assets fund. This move follows a similar announcement for its mutual fund shelf earlier in 2023 and represents another step forward on Canada Life's journey to build a leading wealth management offering that equips advisors with the right investment line-up to meet their clients' evolving needs.

"Recently, we've seen inflation at 40-year highs, and experienced considerable market volatility. Given these changing market environments, offering diverse product options is more important than ever. With this new addition to our segregated fund shelf, we're further bolstering the options for advisors and their clients. It means more investment opportunities to help meet clients' unique long-term goals – no matter what the market brings."

Other changes effective today include reopening Emerging Markets Equity segregated fund to new investors and the addition of Global Small-Mid Cap Growth to our segregated fund line-up. These changes provide further investment options and will help advisors meet clients' evolving needs and long-term goals.

As Canada Life is constantly growing and adapting its segregated fund shelf to make it more cohesive and easier to navigate, effective today 12 segregated funds have been renamed to remove the Pathways brand name from the line-up. This move will make it easier for advisors to focus on what they do best – building client relationships and generating future sales.

