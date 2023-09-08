WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Life Assurance Company (Canada Life), a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco), has completed the previously announced acquisition of Value Partners Group Inc. (Value Partners). Value Partners includes Value Partners Investment Counsel, Value Partners Investments and LP Financial Planning Services Ltd.

"The acquisition of Value Partners accelerates our efforts to build Canada's leading wealth management platform for independent advisors and their clients," said Jeff Macoun, President and Chief Operating Officer, Canada Life. "Value Partners is an excellent complement to our existing business, adding capabilities that strengthen our offering."

For additional details on this transaction, please refer to the news release dated June 13, 2023.

